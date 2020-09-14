Nancy Pelosi Blasts Donald Trump as 'Pathetic' for Blaming Democrats for Stimulus Package Stalemate

✖

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently blasted President Donald Trump, calling him "pathetic" for blaming Democrats over the stimulus package stalemate. While speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday, Pelosi addressed comments that Trump made on Twitter. "Pelosi and [Senate Democrat Leader] Schumer want Trillions of Dollars of BAILOUT money for Blue States that are doing badly, both economically and in terms of high crime, as a condition to making a deal on stimulus — But the USA is coming back strong!" Trump wrote.

In response, Pelosi called Trump "pathetic," and stated that she's confident an agreement will be reached between the two parties. "I’m completely optimistic,” she asserted. "I’m optimistic. I do think we should have an agreement, that’s what we all want." She did, however, firmly state that she will continue to oppose Trump's plan to send $1,200 rebate checks to Americans earning up to $75,000, unless eviction protection and food assistance are also part of the deal. Pelosi and Schumer had previously been negotiating the details of the next stimulus bill with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Negotiations broke down in August when the two sides could not settle on a price tag for the bill.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tells @wolfblitzer she isn't speaking with Pres. Trump about stimulus negotiations because "there's no validity to whatever he says," but adds that she remains optimistic congressional Republicans and Democrats may yet reach a compromise. pic.twitter.com/c0oXTwa7gF — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) September 11, 2020

Blame has been flying back and forth across the aisle for weeks now, with Pelosi boiling it down to the Democrats being willing to decrease the $3 trillion price they want for a new stimulus bill, but claiming that Republicans are not willing to come up from the $1 trillion price tag they want. "With millions of workers still unemployed and millions more at risk of losing their jobs, Republicans and the Trump Administration continue to ignore the scale of the crisis and refuse to lift a finger to help working families," Pelosi wrote in a recent statement. "We must act quickly and decisively to defeat the virus, provide critical financial relief to state and local governments to preserve jobs, and keep workers safe with strong OSHA protections."

She went on to say, "During this difficult moment for America, Democrats remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the support and relief hard-working Americans need and deserve as we build on our achievements and advance an economy that works for everyone." Pelosi added, "House Democrats have always been unified in our commitment to America’s working families." At this time, there is no official word on when stimulus bill negotiations may resume.