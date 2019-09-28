Donald Trump Sounds off on ‘Perfect Phone Call’ and Social Media Is Divided

Donald Trump recently sounded off about his ‘”perfect phone call” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy — which led to the U.S. President being investigated for potential misuse of his position — and social media appears to be divided over it. In a tweet, Trump wrote, “If that perfect phone call with the President of Ukraine Isn’t considered appropriate, then no future President can EVER again speak to another foreign leader!” The phone call in question set off a chain of events that included a whistleblower reporting it to the intelligence community, and House Democrats inquiring whether or not Trump’s conduct was impeachment-worthy.

Many Twitter users are sharing their thoughts on Trump’s assessment that the call was “perfect,” with one writing, “Cool pretzel logic, my addlepated dude. Now go play some golf, the hamster on the wheel inside your head is exhausted.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But each of your predecessors was able to talk to foreign leaders on the phone without betraying his country or violations his oath of office,” another person wrote.

If that phone call asking the President of Ukraine to talk to the Attorney General of the United States to investigate a political rival before a presidential election isn’t considered a crime, then we have no rule of law in our country and the President can cheat our elections. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 27, 2019

Not everyone has been critical of Trump over the situation, however, as his supporters have come out to let him know that they are behind him 100%.

“Deep down, Democrats and their supporters hate you because your policies are succeeding while theirs have only been colossal failures,” one Trump supporter stated. “It’s sad and it’s ridiculous, but that’s the simple truth.”

Under President Trump, America is living in the greatest time in history. The man is single handily exposing the Deep State. He is doing what none before Him could do. Our forefathers are congratulating each other in Heaven. Shine my King, shine! #ThanksTrump🕺👑🇺🇸 — Ⓜ️ancrush (🅾️n Trump) (@RealMancrush45) September 27, 2019

“I’ve never seen a President treated so unfairly in my life,” another Trump supporter said. “Trump has been the most transparent President in history, he’s delivered on all of his promises, he’s donated all of his salary and all he wants to do is make America a better, safer and stronger place for all Americans.”

At this time, there is no word on whether or not the impeachment inquiry will result in a formal impeachment.