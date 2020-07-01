Donald Trump's Followers Are Questioning If He Knows Roger Ailes Died After Latest Tweet

When President Donald Trump speaks, people are quick to respond, no matter what the stance they may have is. In his latest tweet, users on Twitter were rather prompt in questioning Trump over whether or not he realized the man he spoke of was dead. In this case, the man Trump mentioned was Roger Ailes.

Ailes was a chairman and CEO of FOX before resigning in 2016 following allegations of sexual assault. That same year, he went on to serve an adviser on Trump’s campaign. Trump sent out a tweet late on Tuesday evening following another person wrote about Donna Brazile. “She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews. Where are you Roger Ailes?” The last sentence is what set people off as many wondered if he was serious or not.

She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews. Where are you Roger Ailes? https://t.co/XVwzt3Me5d — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Ailes passed away on May 18, 2017, in Palm Beach, Florida, following a bout with hemophilia. Here is a look at what was being said to Trump, who recently had to cancel his rally in Alabama, in response to his latest tweet.