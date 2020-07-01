Donald Trump's Followers Are Questioning If He Knows Roger Ailes Died After Latest Tweet
When President Donald Trump speaks, people are quick to respond, no matter what the stance they may have is. In his latest tweet, users on Twitter were rather prompt in questioning Trump over whether or not he realized the man he spoke of was dead. In this case, the man Trump mentioned was Roger Ailes.
Ailes was a chairman and CEO of FOX before resigning in 2016 following allegations of sexual assault. That same year, he went on to serve an adviser on Trump’s campaign. Trump sent out a tweet late on Tuesday evening following another person wrote about Donna Brazile. “She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews. Where are you Roger Ailes?” The last sentence is what set people off as many wondered if he was serious or not.
She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews. Where are you Roger Ailes? https://t.co/XVwzt3Me5d— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
Ailes passed away on May 18, 2017, in Palm Beach, Florida, following a bout with hemophilia. Here is a look at what was being said to Trump, who recently had to cancel his rally in Alabama, in response to his latest tweet.
Roger Ailes died three years ago. He was your friend. You really don’t know he’s dead? What planet are you even on, man?— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 1, 2020
It is sad when old men cry out for their long dead friends. Even worse when their dead friends were serial sexual abusers.— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 1, 2020
Can we talk about Donald Trump’s cognitive decline?? Rodger Ailes died 3 years ago. 😳— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) July 1, 2020
Dude, he died three years ago. Did you forget?— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 1, 2020
He dead sir— Brendel (@Brendelbored) July 1, 2020
the press secretary just said you are the most informed person on the planet— Garrett (@SilentGarrett) July 1, 2020
but i know that roger ailes is dead. and apparently you don’t.
so does that make me, possibly, the most informed person on this planet
This is a big day for me thank u donald
He’s dead. Didn’t you get briefed on that either?— Bob Felker (@2_thineownself) July 1, 2020