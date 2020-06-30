Donald Trump's Twitch Ban Has Fans And Detractors Weighing In
Donald Trump was banned from Twitch recently, and the move has both supporters and detractors of the U.S. President weighing in. According to The Verge, Twitch announced that Trump’s account was banned for "hateful conduct." Twitch is a gaming site, where users can stream the video games they play, but the Trump Administration has been using it to broadcast and rebroadcast rallies and speeches.
The site flagged comments Trump made about the Hispanic community at both his initial presidential run announcement and his recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules," a Twitch spokesperson previously told The Verge." Scroll down to see what people from both sides of the aisle are saying about the move.
I don’t like him but this is a slippery slope. Corporations will be our new censorship tzars. Someone you like will be next. SAD!— Nicole Sonnenberg (@NicoleSonnenbe1) June 29, 2020
He deserves it, that type of behavior is not allowed. pic.twitter.com/yHyWygOVjJ— ロリ先生🦉🦋Professor Kanna 🏴☠️🇨🇦 BOSS KANNA🌸 (@KasumiProfessor) June 29, 2020
Good...means @realDonaldTrump is getting under the anti-American Twitch folks skin. Lol pic.twitter.com/4HAE0Lai2j— Randy4Nevada (@RandyNevada1) June 30, 2020
Is it a coincidence that Molyneux was banned on YouTube, The Donald banned on Reddit and Trump suspended on Twitch on the same day?
Of course not.
It's coordinated censorship.— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) June 30, 2020
Censorship is alive and well.
How much longer are we going to tolerate it @realDonaldTrump— I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) June 29, 2020
WTF?!?!?! I was always secretly hoping he would do some game streaming with Barron. How adorable would that be. But on a serious note, WTF?!?!?!?! Does @Twitch think they know better than the American voters? Who do they think they are?— Abigail Turner 🇺🇲 (@aturner1776) June 29, 2020
Shame, hes my favorite streamer pic.twitter.com/X1jiwYle3h— SirWilliamScott (@SirWilliamScot5) June 29, 2020
This will not end well 4 them. Besides he has all of us Patriots.— Kim (@Hailee61) June 29, 2020
At least twitch is acting like a professional company.— xtk (@totalkaos000) June 29, 2020
Social media companies continuing to ban content....the rise of decentralized autonomous alternatives is surely inevitable now. I can't wait to see all centralized companies fall. Starting with Twitter— Andrew Lewis (@Drew_l_a) June 29, 2020
Nice, now ban him from all other social medias and let him stay in his shit, so someone more competent can gouvern the usa properly— MIDNIGHT/SALLY/ENORIEL💗💜💙/💛⚪💜🖤 (@MIDNIGHTSHADO18) June 29, 2020
Naw, but he'll be angry that he was banned from it anyway.— Gamebird (@Gamebird_MLB) June 29, 2020
A good thing would be Banning the Animal abuser Alinity instead of banning someone who rarely streams on twitch for political points.— Zay (@ZaykozaV2) June 29, 2020
