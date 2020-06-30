Donald Trump's Twitch Ban Has Fans And Detractors Weighing In

Donald Trump was banned from Twitch recently, and the move has both supporters and detractors of the U.S. President weighing in. According to The Verge, Twitch announced that Trump’s account was banned for "hateful conduct." Twitch is a gaming site, where users can stream the video games they play, but the Trump Administration has been using it to broadcast and rebroadcast rallies and speeches.

The site flagged comments Trump made about the Hispanic community at both his initial presidential run announcement and his recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules," a Twitch spokesperson previously told The Verge." Scroll down to see what people from both sides of the aisle are saying about the move.