Donald Trump Gets Roasted for Making Sean Connery's Death About Him

President Donald Trump finally commented on the death of James Bond actor Sean Connery, but social media did not welcome his remarks with open arms. Trump's message not only included a grammatical error but also focused on Connery's role in getting Trump's plans to build a golf course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland approved. One member of the Aberdeenshire government at the time disputed Trump's story. Connery, who loved golf, died Friday night at 90. In his Sunday tweets, Trump wrote that Connery "has past on to even greener fairways," incorrectly typing "past on" instead of "passed on." Trump called the actor "quite a guy, and a tough character." The president continued, "I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted, 'Let him build the damn thing.'" Trump said Connery's support was all he needed to get the project completed. "He was so highly regarded & respected in Scotland and beyond that years of future turmoil was avoided. Sean was a great actor and an even greater man," Trump wrote. "Sincere condolences to his family!" Connery reportedly voiced support for Trump's plans to build a golf course, hotel, and housing complex in Aberdeenshire. "During tough economic times, this is a major vote of confidence in Scotland's tourist industry and our ability to rise to the challenge," Connery said in 2008, reports Express. "I look forward to seeing a new gem in the north-east that is good for Aberdeenshire and good for Scotland."

I can assure you, as someone that lives in the Aberdeen area where the course was built, this bares no relation to what actually happened! — Kevin Rinchey (@broomhilldons) November 1, 2020 However, Martin Ford, the Aberdeenshire councilor who chaired the planning committee that first rejected Trump's proposal, told The Guardian that Connery had nothing to do with the reversal. Ford said it is not true that Connery personally showed up to any meeting on the plans. "Mr. Connery was not involved in the due process that led to the granting of planning permission for a golf resort at Menie," Ford said. "He did not submit a letter of representation to the council, appear at the planning hearing, or at the public local inquiry." prevnext

