Donald Trump's Reported Plans to Continue Holding Rallies Has People Fired Up

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to continue hosting campaign rallies in denial of the projections that he lost the 2020 presidential election, and Americans are not pleased. Sources close to the Trump campaign told CNN on Sunday that the rallies will go on, and that he hopes they will bolster his legal challenges to the election itself. For the millions that voted Trump out of office, this is shaping up to be an exhausting few months.

The Trump campaign is within its legal rights to call for recounts, and even to sue state and city governments for more information about the vote-counting process, as they are doing. However, these challenges come with no real evidence, and legal and political analysts fear that Trump is shaking public faith in the elector process itself. Many worry that his continued rallies will make this worse, especially since about 68 percent of Republican voters polled this weekend said that they thought there was something unscrupulous about the election results.

To be clear, there is no evidence of voter fraud, election tampering or as Trump puts it "illegal votes." The campaign itself has turned up nothing but unsubstantiated accusations, and the state and city governments who tallied their votes cooperated with full transparency as the law demands. In spite of all this, Trump insists that the election was unfair.

Part of what makes this shocking is the amount of tampering Trump implies took place, with no basis in reality. Both parties have challenged election results before, but only when narrow margins could have gained them a win with a recount. Trump would need to make up at least 56 electoral votes to regain the presidency -- an unlikely feat even if his legal team turned up evidence of negligence or wrongdoing in some states.

Trump's campaign rallies have also been criticized for their role in spreading coronavirus in the communities where they are held, and with the pandemic now on the rise again, many Americans are fearful of what Trump's continued campaigning could mean for them. Here is a look at how social media reacted to the news that Trump would continue to host rallies.