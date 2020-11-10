Donald Trump's Reported Plans to Continue Holding Rallies Has People Fired Up
President Donald Trump reportedly plans to continue hosting campaign rallies in denial of the projections that he lost the 2020 presidential election, and Americans are not pleased. Sources close to the Trump campaign told CNN on Sunday that the rallies will go on, and that he hopes they will bolster his legal challenges to the election itself. For the millions that voted Trump out of office, this is shaping up to be an exhausting few months.
The Trump campaign is within its legal rights to call for recounts, and even to sue state and city governments for more information about the vote-counting process, as they are doing. However, these challenges come with no real evidence, and legal and political analysts fear that Trump is shaking public faith in the elector process itself. Many worry that his continued rallies will make this worse, especially since about 68 percent of Republican voters polled this weekend said that they thought there was something unscrupulous about the election results.
To be clear, there is no evidence of voter fraud, election tampering or as Trump puts it "illegal votes." The campaign itself has turned up nothing but unsubstantiated accusations, and the state and city governments who tallied their votes cooperated with full transparency as the law demands. In spite of all this, Trump insists that the election was unfair.
Part of what makes this shocking is the amount of tampering Trump implies took place, with no basis in reality. Both parties have challenged election results before, but only when narrow margins could have gained them a win with a recount. Trump would need to make up at least 56 electoral votes to regain the presidency -- an unlikely feat even if his legal team turned up evidence of negligence or wrongdoing in some states.
Trump's campaign rallies have also been criticized for their role in spreading coronavirus in the communities where they are held, and with the pandemic now on the rise again, many Americans are fearful of what Trump's continued campaigning could mean for them. Here is a look at how social media reacted to the news that Trump would continue to host rallies.
No Purpose
Why doesn't he go to court instead? Rallies don't change anything. If he has proof then he should go to court and if he keeps losing in court, as he has been, he should take the hint.— Debbie Hirsch (@DebraHirsch1) November 9, 2020
This is just sad and pathetic.— Dan Levey (@iamdanlevey) November 9, 2020
Many critics wondered out loud what practical purpose Trump's rallies could serve, given that attendees will not have another chance to vote in the 2020 presidential election. Some argued that he intended to mislead the public further, while others thought he was just trying to stroke his own ego.
No Air Time
83% of Trump voters think Biden stole the election despite zero evidence. All but two GOP Senators have failed to acknowledge Biden's win. This is seriously dangerous. We need institutions to speak up now: no airing Trump rallies, civil society statements. Don't be distracted.— Heather McGhee (@hmcghee) November 9, 2020
While Trump may not be stopped from hosting rallies, many critics called on TV stations and news networks to avoid airing those speeches to public, saying that they would only serve to mislead Americans further. Trump has often made some of his most radical and untruthful remarks at his rallies, not in official speeches as president.
Fear
All of his militias, wackos, and instigators, will be coming out of the woodwork to cause chaos and violence. The orange faced fat fuck is at it again🤮💩😡🇺🇸💪#TrumpSupporters https://t.co/CwnoCTdLF4 pic.twitter.com/DVGaTPstYk— Patriot (@terps68) November 9, 2020
I’m hearing that trump plans to continue his rallies. What exactly is the point? Is he advocating violence from his cult or is he feeding his ego?— Aunt Tiefa (@keith3048) November 9, 2020
Many commenters also expressed fear of how Trump's supporters would respond to his ongoing rallies -- particularly the extremist militia groups that support him, such as the Proud Boys and the Boogaloo movement.
No Work
So instead of actually working for the American people until Biden takes over, he's going to keep doing rallies to mislead the public, and likely just so he can keep raising more funds to pay off his campaigns debt.
I'm so looking forward to a president who works for us again.— TimThousand (@thousand_tim) November 9, 2020
May Americans raised concerns about what presidential duties Trump would be ignoring during the time he continues to hold rallies after the election. With over two months left to go in his term, they thought that he should be focused on serving the American people in any way he could with the time he has left.
Where?
There should be a good turn out. And who wants to guess what states he will be going to? 😁 https://t.co/WrJRGgYUdP— Prairiegale (@prairiegale) November 9, 2020
Some Trump supporters responded with their eagerness to attend more rallies, even though the election is over. In addition, people on both sides questioned where Trump's rallies would be held -- wondering if he would target the states where he was already successful, or the ones that voted for Biden.
Criminal
The orange MF doing rallies for that purpose would be seditious and should be viewed as such.— Kevin richard (@KevinPRichar) November 9, 2020
Given the likelihood that rallies would spread COVID-19 among attendees and rattle public faith in the United States' Democratic process itself, many commenters argued that there should be a criminal case against Trump for hosting them. So far, there is no real case, and nothing to suggest that one would hold up.