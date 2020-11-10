Donald Trump Campaign Sues to Block Pennsylvania From Certifying Joe Biden's Victory

✖

President Donald Trump's campaign on Monday filed a lawsuit to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, a state that numerous outlets have called for President-elect Joe Biden. Plans for the lawsuit had been announced during a Monday press conference, during which White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Pennsylvania was "a case study into how to tip the scales of an election to functionally favor the Democrat Party."

The 85-page lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Pennsylvania against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the boards of elections in Allegheny, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, Montgomery and Northampton counties, according to Reuters. It was brought forth by the Trump campaign and two registered votes and brings forth a number of allegations. The Associated Press reports that the lawsuit does not contain evidence of voter fraud.

Among the numerous allegations made in the suit is the claim that Allegheny County and Philadelphia received and processed more than 680,000 mail-in and absentee ballots without review by political parties and candidates, an allegation that the office of Gov. Tom Wolf denied, stating that ballot watchers from all parties have observers throughout the process and that "any insinuation otherwise is a lie." The suit also alleges that "Democratic-heavy counties" violated the law by identifying mail-in ballots before Election Day that had defects in order to allow voters to fix it and ensure that their vote would count.

The lawsuit asks the court to prevent the state, Philadelphia, and the six named counties from certifying the results of the election and also seeks to block them from counting mail-in ballots that weren’t witnessed by a Trump campaign representative when they were processed. Additionally, it seeks to block the counting of ballots cast by voters who were given an opportunity to fix mail-in ballots that were going to be disqualified for a technicality.

Responding to the suit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro dismissed it as "meritless." In a statement obtained by The Hill, Shapiro said that Pennsylvania’s election "was overseen by bipartisan election officials and was lawful, fair and secure." He noted that similar lawsuits "have been dismissed and found to have no merit by Courts at all levels." He said that he is "confident Pennsylvania law will be upheld and the will of the people of the Commonwealth will be respected in this election."

The lawsuit follows other lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada, which have been rejected. On Saturday, Biden, the former vice president, was projected the winner of the presidential race.