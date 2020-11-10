Joe Biden Supporters' Election Celebrations Draw COVID-19 Concerns

Immediately after the 2020 presidential election was called in favor of Joe Biden, supporters all across the country took to the streets in celebration. In doing so, however, concerns arose from onlookers as thousands gathered in metropolitan areas from Philadelphia to Los Angeles all while the coronavirus pandemic has continued to worsen during the fall. Many people voiced their reservations about the scenes that were unfolding, even celebrities like country music star Morgan Wallen was among those calling out what he perceived to be a double-standard. Among the more notable figures to take part in these celebrations included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who were seen taking in the moment with a crowd of people in West Hollywood. While many supporters noted that masks were being worn in the gatherings, social distancing, on the other hand, didn’t seem to be on the minds of many in attendance. A similar scene, though not to the grand nature of a presidential election, unfolded later on Saturday night when Notre Dame football pulled off a massive upset over No. 1 Clemson, which resulted in the students running onto the field and celebrating, also bringing about many concerned onlookers. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to the COVID-19 concerns created by the celebratory gatherings.

The aforementioned Wallen was the most notable celebrity to point out the double standard that he says exists in COVID precautions. Wallen also was pulled from his Saturday Night Live performance due to being seen partying at multiple bars in Alabama ahead of the show. Many share a similar sentiment to him. Where is the concern for COVID during these celebrations for Joe Biden? Hypocrites — Logan Palmer (@lpalmer1992) November 8, 2020 prevnext

While there was much to be celebrated on Saturday, the coronavirus has seen its number reach record highs in the days leading up the election. After many, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggested the country could be reaching daily six-figure cases, the reality sank in when positives skyrocketed to more than 120,000 on Thursday. Idk who needs to hear this, but.. COVID-19 did not stop (or slow) since Joe Biden won the election. It is still there, and keeping your masks on and spacing out a bit more at these celebrations is really not a terrible thing to consider. — Lauren (@lperkowski3) November 8, 2020 prevnext

Perhaps the most energetic of the cities to been seen erupting into celebration was Philadelphia. The City of Brotherly Love saw itself take center stage when a pile of votes poured in on Saturday morning from Philadelphia County that pulled Biden even further ahead and officially marked the point in which the news outlets began to call the race. This is just one of the MANY Joe Biden celebrations, what happened to COVID? pic.twitter.com/duJLM25HZq — Libertarian News Network (@Liberty40625385) November 7, 2020 prevnext

While many were seen partying throughout the day and into the evening hours across the country, others opted to keep the celebration within their own household. This had to do with the threat of the coronavirus and the concern of onlookers at potential COVID-19 spread. I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but respectfully, the celebrations in the streets today around America by Biden supporters with zero social distancing on a day when COVID-19 is at its peak in cases, is not okay nor pro-life. We gotta do better. #bidenharris2020 — Rondell Treviño (@Rondell_Trevino) November 7, 2020 prevnext

Some even wanted to see the newly elected leaders speak out and advise their supporters to be mindful in their celebration. While neither Biden or his vice president, Kamala Harris, spoke out about the scenes that occurred across the country, many who were in attendance did note that masks were worn by most of the people in the crowds. I'm just as excited as everyone else but sincerely sincerely hope @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris quickly come out and tell supporters to wear masks and distance, celebrate in small groups etc. These celebrations are making me so covid-nervous 😕 — ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕪𝕒 (@ChayaBaliga) November 7, 2020 prevnext

Like the below tweet discussed, there will certainly be some safety measures taken during the January inauguration of Biden as the new president. While there will continue to be a speech and some type of gathering, it will most likely not be the same spectacle that the president's welcoming typically is. Let's not get careless in our celebrations. Covid is out there waiting. Stick Joe Biden in a protective Bubble at least until the inauguration. I suggest you grab some champagne and do the same for yourself. — David Bimm 🏳️‍🌈 (@crippapur) November 7, 2020 prevnext