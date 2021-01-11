House of Representatives Will Vote on Trump Impeachment Wednesday

✖

Days after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Congress has decided to take action against the president for his role in the incident. CBS News' Capitol Hill reporter Rebecca Kaplan shared on Twitter that the House of Representatives will be voting on whether to impeach Trump on Wednesday. This news comes shortly after House Democrats formally introduced their article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" stemming from the riot that took place at the Capitol.

Kaplan reported that Rep. Steny Hoyer, the House's Majority Leader, told House Democrats on a call on Monday afternoon that they would be voting on impeachment this coming Wednesday. The journalist added that Hoyer told lawmakers to prepare to come back to Washington D.C. on Tuesday in advance of the vote. She noted that there will be a vote in the House on Tuesday evening regarding Rep. Jamie Raskin's amendment urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. Under the 25th Amendment, which involves the removal of a rogue or incapacitated president, the vice president would need the majority of Trump's Cabinet officials to agree that the president is unfit for office in order for him to take over the role, per CNN. Wednesday's impeachment vote is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. ET.

It's on the books: the House will be voting on impeachment Wednesday, @LeaderHoyer tells House Democrats on a call this afternoon. — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) January 11, 2021

As previously mentioned, the House introduced their four-page article of impeachment against Trump on Monday. Their bill, which charges the president with "incitement of insurrection" after his supporters invaded the Capitol on Wednesday, was introduced as the House convened for a pro-forma session. If he is impeached, Trump would become the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. The House's impeachment bill cites the president's speech to supporters on Jan. 6 near the White House just before the crowd moved to the Capitol, as Trump "reiterated false claims that 'we won this election, and we won it in a landslide.'"

The impeachment article continued, "thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session's solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts." The bill said that Trump's Jan. 6 remarks came after his previous efforts to cast aspersions on the outcome of the presidential election, which Joe Biden won. The resolution also noted, "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States… He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office."