Donald Trump Niece Claims She Heard Him Use N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs

Mary Trump, the best-selling author and niece of President Donald Trump, has laid some claims about the Commander-in-Chief in her new tell-all book about her family. In both the book and in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Thursday, Mary Trump revealed that the president routinely used offensive language around family members.

In her book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump wrote that hearing her uncle make anti-Semitic remarks and use the n-word at household functions. On Thursday's interview, she went on to say that she personally heard such remarks frequently. She also said that these revelations shouldn't come as a surprise, especially "given how virulently racist he is today." She went on to say that re-electing him in November would be "the end of the American experiment."

Too Much is Never Enough also alleges that the president cheated on his SAT test by paying someone to take it for him. It also makes claims of Donald Trump's "twisted behaviors" under his father, Fred Trump, Sr. The White House had unsuccessfully tried to block the release of the book, and called it "a book of falsehoods, plain and simple," claiming that "the president doesn't use those words."

The book was allowed to be released following a decision from a New York court on Monday that lifted a temporary restraining order on Mary Trump, which came just one day ahead of its scheduled release date. While it has been highly anticipated for its unique perspective on the president, its release was shrouded in doubt, largely due to an agreement that Mary Trump had signed after the death of Fred Trump, Sr.

"The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family's effort to squelch Mary Trump's core political speech on important issues of public concern," Mary Trump's attorney Ted Boutrous said following the decision. "The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy. Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary's important words for themselves."

Simon & Schuster, the publisher behind Too Much is Never Enough, also issued a public statement saying it was "delighted" by the court's decision. "The unfettered right to publish is a sacred American freedom and a founding principle of our republic, and we applaud the Court for affirming well-established precedents against prior restraint and pre-publication injunctions," the company added.