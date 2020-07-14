Mary Trump Can Dish on Her Tell-All Book as Judge Lifts Temporary Restraining Order

✖

A New York court lifted a temporary restraining order on Mary Trump on Monday, just in time for the release of her new tell-all book about President Donald Trump and the rest of their family. Mary's book has been highly anticipated for its unique perspective on the president, yet its release has been shrouded in doubt due to an agreement Mary signed after the death of Trump's father. Now, she is free to speak openly about anything she likes, according to a report by CNN.

Judge Hal Greenwald of the New York Supreme Court was the one to rule on Mary's restraining order, one day before her new book was set to be published. It is titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, and it is already at the top of Amazon's bestseller list, despite the fact that it has hardly been promoted. That's because Mary's agreement prevented her from promoting the book — until now. Many pundits expect to see Mary visiting cable news shows this week to discuss the contents of her tell-all.

"The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family's effort to squelch Mary Trump's core political speech on important issues of public concern," said Mary's attorney Ted Boutrous. "The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy. Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary's important words for themselves."

Mary's publisher, Simon & Schuster, also issued a public statement saying it was "delighted" by the court's decison. "The unfettered right to publish is a sacred American freedom and a founding principle of our republic, and we applaud the Court for affirming well-established precedents against prior restraint and pre-publication injunctions," it said.

Mary's book reportedly focuses on her impressions of the president earlier in life, since the two have not been in contact for years now. It includes the accusation that he cheated on his college entrance exam — paying an imposter to pose as him and take the SATs to get a higher score. She claims that this is how the president got into the Wharton Business School, an institution he often brags about attending.

The book includes more serious allegations as well, including the general claim that Trump only sees other people in "monetary terms," and undertakes various "twisted behaviors." She describes him as a "narcissist" with "no principles."



Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man by Mary Trump was published on Tuesday, July 14. It is available everywhere books are sold.