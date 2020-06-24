Trump Family Trying to Stop Niece's Tell-All Book

✖

The family of President Donald Trump is trying to stop the release of his nieces' upcoming tell-all book. Mary Trump's memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, is set for a July 28 release. However, the president's family is currently seeking a restraining order against the publishers, Simon & Schuster.

The promotional material for the book says it "recounts in unsparing detail everything from her uncle Donald's place in the family spotlight and Ivana's penchant for regifting to her grandmother's frequent injuries and illnesses and the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump's favorite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer's." However, the request from her family argues that the author is violating a nondisclosure agreement she signed after she settled with the Trump estate, according to The New York Times. Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., Mary Trump's attorney, said that the president and his siblings were "seeking to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance" in response to the request. "They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the public to know the truth. The courts will not tolerate this brazen violation of the First Amendment."

This also marks the second book in recent weeks that's had a release date attempted to be thwarted by the president. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton's tell-all memoir, The Room Where It Happened, offered his own scathing rebuke of Trump and his larger administration. The Trump administration had failed to block its publication, which was released on Tuesday. Adam Rothberg, a spokesperson for Simon & Schuster, who also published Bolton's account, predicted to TheWrap that Trump's latest attempt against his niece's book will "meet the same fate as those that have gone before."

In an interview with ABC News, Bolton laid down his claim that Trump was "unfit" to hold office. "There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's reelection," Bolton said. "He was so focused on the reelection that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside." He went on to say that he's "hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn't driven by reelection calculations."