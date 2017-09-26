Donald Trump Responds to Backlash Surrounding His NFL Comments

President Donald Trump is continuing to address the NFL kneeling controversy in saying that he has not been “preoccupied” with the issue.

Pres. Trump: “I wasn’t preoccupied with the NFL. I was ashamed of what was taking place.” https://t.co/LSMG9wTXCP pic.twitter.com/i4IBPP3r5L — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2017

“I wasn’t preoccupied with the NFL,” the President said in a press conference.

“I was ashamed of what was taking place because to me that was a very important moment. I don’t think you can disrespect our country, our flag, our National Anthem. To me, the NFL situation is a very important situation.”

On Tuesday morning, Trump posted a series of tweets in which he continued to speak out about the issue.

“Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!” he tweeted.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The President’s comments came on the heels of Monday night’s Dallas Cowboys game in which the team collectively kneeled prior to the singing of the National Anthem.

“The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard,” he wrote. “Great anger.”

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

In a follow-up tweet, Trump clarified that he approved of the team’s decision.

“But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!” the tweet read.