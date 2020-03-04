Donald Trump Plans Nashville Visit to Survey Tornado Damage, and Commenters Have Thoughts

In the wake of the devastating tornado that ripped through downtown Nashville and Middle Tennessee, President Donald Trump announced that he would be visiting the area on Friday to assess the damage. This came after he sent a message on Twitter sending his best wishes to the city shortly after the cell dissipated.

“Prayers for all of those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee,” his tweet read. “We will continue to monitor the developments. The Federal Government is with you all of the way during this difficult time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shortly after, it was announced that he would be visiting the metro area to get a first-hand look at the damage created by the deadly storm. As of Tuesday night, 22 deaths have been reported.

Many expressed their appreciation at his quick reaction to plan a visit.

“So glad that our President is coming to Nashville to inspect the horrific damage so FEMA will know all that is needed for those that lost everything and to comfort those whose families were fatalities,” one comment on Facebook read.

Another wrote, “Trump is doing exactly what he should do. He is showing compassion and concern for all affected. He IS the one who will implement disaster relief and help those in need. If I were in their place I would love to know Trump had my back!!! Thank you President Trump for looking after your people!!”

Opposers of Trump, though, aren’t thrilled with his decision, believing that their may be an ulterior motive.

“Just what Nashville needs after a tornado,” one user commented on Facebook. “He wants to look good to get votes by going. It’s all about him!”

At a press conference, Trump again sent his prayers to the city before sharing that he’d be visiting the Music City.

“We’re working with the leaders in Tennessee, including their great Gov. Bill Lee to make sure that everything is done properly,” he said. “…FEMA is already on the ground, and I will be going there on Friday,” he announced. “Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost.

“It’s a vicious thing, those tornadoes. I’ve seen many of them during a three-year period and I’ve gotten to see the results, and they are vicious. If you are in their path, bad things happen, really bad things happen.”

While all of this is going on, Super Tuesday was in full swing as Trump ran unopposed on the Republicans side.