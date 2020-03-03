President Donald Trump Sends Message to Nashville Following Tornado That Left 19 Dead

Following the major tornado that tore through Nashville and tragically left 19 dead, President Donald Trump has sent a message to the city, citizens and those affected. In a message shared to Twitter, Trump wrote, "Prayers for all of those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee. We will continue to monitor the developments. The Federal Government is with you all of the way during this difficult time."

We send our prayers to the people of Tennessee🙏for those who lost their lives and were injured. — Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) March 3, 2020

Trump's message came after one from Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, who said in a tweeted statement, "Thank you to our first responders for their tireless efforts to bring Tennesseans to safety. I will be in regular contact with our state and local partners to offer any support necessary. We are praying for those who lost their lives & those who were injured. #nashvilletornado."

Many others have since replied to Trump's message, with one user saying, "Joining in #prayer for all affected! All of America is praying for the families and first-responders. And, America is praying for our leaders and medical professionals as they battle #coronavirus."

I love to see you say that. It’s so fabulous to have our Leader of the free world, offering prayers. I’m so happy you invited GOD back!

Prayers for the People of Tennessee and prayers for you always #POTUS45 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/s6pauhu0Me — Dragonfly Sparkles (@DragonFlyGlitta) March 3, 2020

"As President @realDonaldTrump has emphasized, moments of difficulty can unite, rather than divide. Americans choose to unite! We're united in prayer for those impacted by the devastating Tennessee tornadoes. We're united with the world in our efforts to combat #coronavirus," the user later added.

Not everyone was pleased with Trump's comments, however, as some users criticized his timing. "After Trump spending all AM trashing Dems on twitter he finally gets around to pretending to care about people of Nashville. The people of Tennessee and America deserve better than Trump!!" exclaimed one critic.

This is what it took for the President to tweet about Tennessee! Actually, he retweeted this. Too busy tweeting about Bloomberg and Admiral Ronnie. Disgraceful. You are NOT our leader. — Micki 🍀❤️💚 (@MargaretBays) March 3, 2020

At this time, the tornado's death toll sits at 19. It is currently unknown if the number of deceased is expected to rise.