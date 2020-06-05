Donald Trump's 'Monthly Jobs Gains' Chart Lights up Social Media

President Donald Trump is declaring victory as the U.S. unemployment rate stopped to 13.3 percent Friday, though his victory lap is drawing a little scrutiny. On Friday, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd protests occurring across the globe, the president took to Twitter to celebrate what he declared a month marking one of the greatest job gains "in HISTORY." To prove his point, he even shared a nifty "Monthly Jobs Gains" chart that became a thing of mockery.

Greatest Top Five Monthly Jobs Gains in HISTORY. We are #1! pic.twitter.com/Cs8NEFbHG0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

The president shared the chart just after speaking during a White House Rose Garden event. During his speech, the president lauded the day as "the greatest comeback in American history," according to CBS News, following months of tumbling unemployment numbers due to the pandemic. CNN reports that the president called the jobs to report "an affirmation of all the work we've been doing" over the course of his administration, adding that earlier predictions were "the greatest miscalculation in the history of business shows." He added that the economy is "a rocketship."

While the president patted his administration on the back, many social media users took issue with his premature celebration and the chart he shared to his Twitter account. As many pointed out, Trump's time in office also saw unemployment dropping to the worst rate since monthly record-keeping began in 1948 when it hit 14.7 percent in April. Others said that having a major gain after such a major loss wasn’t that difficult. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted to the president’s chart.