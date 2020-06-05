Donald Trump's 'Monthly Jobs Gains' Chart Lights up Social Media
President Donald Trump is declaring victory as the U.S. unemployment rate stopped to 13.3 percent Friday, though his victory lap is drawing a little scrutiny. On Friday, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd protests occurring across the globe, the president took to Twitter to celebrate what he declared a month marking one of the greatest job gains "in HISTORY." To prove his point, he even shared a nifty "Monthly Jobs Gains" chart that became a thing of mockery.
Greatest Top Five Monthly Jobs Gains in HISTORY. We are #1! pic.twitter.com/Cs8NEFbHG0— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020
The president shared the chart just after speaking during a White House Rose Garden event. During his speech, the president lauded the day as "the greatest comeback in American history," according to CBS News, following months of tumbling unemployment numbers due to the pandemic. CNN reports that the president called the jobs to report "an affirmation of all the work we've been doing" over the course of his administration, adding that earlier predictions were "the greatest miscalculation in the history of business shows." He added that the economy is "a rocketship."
While the president patted his administration on the back, many social media users took issue with his premature celebration and the chart he shared to his Twitter account. As many pointed out, Trump's time in office also saw unemployment dropping to the worst rate since monthly record-keeping began in 1948 when it hit 14.7 percent in April. Others said that having a major gain after such a major loss wasn’t that difficult. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted to the president’s chart.
Based on just basic statistics and mathematical reasoning, it’s much easier to have a #1 jobs gain after one of the highest jobs losses in history. Almost 40 million Americans are still out of work and suffering. While some can find telework during this pandemic, many cannot.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 5, 2020
Unemployment hasn’t been this high since the Great Depression way to go we are #1— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 5, 2020
where is the job loss chart?— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 5, 2020
Most unemployed Americans since the Great Depression, most coronavirus deaths in the world. We are #1 indeed! #VoteBidenToSaveAmerica— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) June 5, 2020
Not hard after the greatest job losses in history. Still a long way to go for you to be bragging "Mission Accomplished". pic.twitter.com/zXUhj4dfoR— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) June 5, 2020
Gaining 2.5 million jobs after losing 44 million by forcing people to risk their lives to go back to work.— 45 is a pathological liar. (@DrPimK) June 5, 2020
Highest unemployment since the Great Depression, number 1 deaths compared to any country due to mismanaging a pandemic outbreak, the entire country literally rioting and you find the courage to brag about yourself in a moment like this. There's no low for you.— Mat Velloso (@matvelloso) June 5, 2020
These are people going back to their jobs, not new job creation. Learn the difference. Stop gaslighting— Socially Distant Tweeter (@ThisIsntWorkin) June 5, 2020
From 40 million to 37,5 million jobless people. Wow.— Thorsten (@Airvooocht) June 5, 2020