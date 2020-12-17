Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago's Neighbors Launch Legal Action to Stop Him From Living There After His Presidency Ends

✖

President Donald Trump appears to be in for an unexpected twist when it comes time to depart the White House in January. A frequent visitor to his Mar-a-Lago Club residency, Trump’s neighbors are prepared to meet his arrival with resistance if he plans on living their post-presidency.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that a lawyer for one of the neighboring families sent a letter to the Town of Palm Beach and the U.S. Secret Service. In it explains how Trump has no rights to reside full-time at the property because of a 1993 agreement he signed after transitioning the development into a private club from a residence. This would mean that no one can live there since it is not open to residents. The agreement reportedly caps one person to seven days max residing at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Washington Post obtained the letter that was submitted and shows that the lawyer advised the town to inform Trump of this clause ahead of time so he doesn’t move in and then is forced out at a later date to “avoid an embarrassing situation.” This claim is the first time anyone has attempted to combat Trump on his Mar-a-Lago visitations and potential move. As president, Trump has reportedly stayed at the property on 30 separate occasions and has racked up at least 130 days there over his four-year term, including spending this past Thanksgiving there.

The plan for Trump after exiting Washington D.C. is reportedly to set up shop at Mar-a-Lago. As is the case with any outgoing president, the Secret Service will continue to serve and protect Trump after his term. In order to do so successfully, the Secret Service takes time ahead of the move to prepare the property and equip it with the necessary means to better protect the ex-president. If a dispute unfolds, this could cause an issue for the traditional plan of the Secret Service and if he has to move elsewhere they would ultimately be scrambling to set up shop elsewhere.

All of this comes just days after the electoral college confirmed president-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. The final count saw the former Vice President secure 306 votes to Trump’s 232. Biden will officially take office following Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 in which he will then begin his plan of combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and putting an end to the year-long outbreak.