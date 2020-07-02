Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Mocked for Boasting About Donald Trump's Reading Abilities as 'Best Defense'

White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany has once again come under fire after her recent defense of President Donald Trump and his ability to read. The issue started on Wednesday at a press briefing, reporters asked about the recent reports that Russia had paid the Taliban to kill American soldiers stationed in the middle east.

Following the question, which also involved intelligence reports dating back to February alerting the president to the situation, McEnany pronounced that "the president does read," referring to the intelligence briefs that are given to him daily, via RawStory. That same day, CNN's John Berman mocked McEnany for boasting about something as middling as that. "You don't want to be in a place where saying 'the president reads' is your best defense," Berman said. Fellow CNN reporter Abby Phillip agreed, saying "there's absolutely no universe in which saying that 'the president reads' is an accolade."

Trump has regularly been criticized throughout his presidency, however, those criticisms have intensified given his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with some suggesting he's lost interest. Now, those suggestions have floated to the surface again, given the president's non-response to these allegations. Of course, Berman and Phillip weren't alone in their opinions, as plenty other people took to Twitter to voice concerns of their own