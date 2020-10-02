Donald Trump Heading to Walter Reed Medical Center After Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

It is being reported that President Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed hospital, in connection with his coronavirus diagnosis. CNN is currently reporting the news, and noted that Trump has been running a fever since Friday morning, following his announcement that both he and First Lady Melania tested positive for the virus. Trump has also received a dose of Regeneron, according to a memo from his physician.

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "Trump will be headed to Walter Reed Medical Center shortly — Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."

BREAKING: President Trump will travel to a military hospital and stay for a “few days,” the White House said, after reports of fatigue from #COVID19. Trump has repeatedly mocked face masks and social distancing. Nearly 210,000 people have died of coronavirus in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Y6UAW8J14o — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 2, 2020

Early Friday morning, 74-year-old Trump, tweeted that he and and Melania had tested positive for the virus. He added that they would be quarantining "together," and assure his supporters that he would "get through it." White House officials later stated that Trump is "feeling mild symptoms" of the virus.

Subsequently, he was given the Regeneron dose. "As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps," the White House doctor said in statement.

TRUMP HEADS TO THE HOSPITAL: Pres. Trump is heading to Walter Reed hospital. Per the White House, 'President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day... https://t.co/vLjCHr6EM6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 2, 2020

Ahead of the President's diagnosis, it was reported that Hope Hicks, one of his top advisors, had tested positive for COVID-19. Hicks travelled with Trump this week, including to his debate with Joe Biden. Neither were said to have been wearing masks while around one another. Trump has regularly dismissed the use of face masks as something that should be a personal choice.