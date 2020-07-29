Donald Trump Jr. Returns to Twitter, Reacts to Being Booted Off Platform

✖

Donald Trump Jr. has returned to Twitter, after being temporarily suspended, and is reacting to being booted off the social media site. On Tuesday, Trump Jr. sat down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson to share his thoughts on his Twitter labeling a video he shared about the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus as containing misinformation.

"I've been saying this for a long time," Trump Jr. said. "I wrote my first book about justice and censorship coming from the big tech giants from California, as homogenous a group as you could possibly imagine. If they are censoring my account, they are censoring others and they've been trying to do this for a while," He added, "I've been talking about the de-platforming, that demonetization of people that are preaching conservative values, because you have to note, this never happens to someone saying something that benefits the left. It only hurts conservatives." Trump Jr. stated that he was not officially endorsing the video's claims, but that he felt it was something the public should see as it shared an opposing perspective to what "they've been force-feeding us for a little while."

Great times with @TuckerCarlson last night discussing my recent twitter ban for posting a video of Doctors talking about hydroxychloroquine. Obviously there is no limit to what they will do to push their narrative. pic.twitter.com/fCmfnf5CbI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2020

Trump Jr. accused Twitter of taking a hypocritical stance, saying that his account was suspended but that Chinese officials have posted "disinformation" about the COVID-19 but have not been hit with the same consequence. "Because I have a large platform, I'm canceled," Trump Jr. said. "You know who else got thrown out of Twitter for the same offense? Sidney Powell, who happens to be Michael Flynn's attorney and someone who has been sticking it to the left."

Carlson offered his thoughts on the situation as well, saying, "If I see another Republican officeholder backed by Google and the Chamber of Commerce lecture me that it's not really censorship because the government isn't doing it, I'm going to go bananas." Trump Jr. eventually closed his interview with Carlson by taking a verbal jab at House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), who reminded the Republicans on the committee to wear face masks, while donning his in an ill-fitting manner. "This is typical Democrat," Trump Jr. stated. "Do as I say and not as I do."