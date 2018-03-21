Donald Trump Jr. Celebrates Sons’ Spring Break With Smiley ‘Boys Dinner’ Photo

Donald Trump Jr. took some time out of his busy life to ring in spring break with his sons.

On Thursday, March 20, Trump Jr. had a boys night out with two of his sons, Donald Trump III and Tristan Trump. Sharing an image with his 1.1 million followers of himself and his sons huddled close, he captioned it “Boys dinner with some of the little men,” adding the hashtags “spring break,” and boys night.”

The sweet image comes just days after the 40-year-old posted a series of photos with his children. One image showed him with daughter Kai Madison Trump. “Date night with Kai. Great father daughter time,” he wrote, adding the hashtags like, “weekend” and “date night. He also posted a photo with 3-year-old Chloe and fishing photo with sons Donald Trump III, 9; Spencer Trump, 5; and Tristan, 6.

The images came just days after Trump and his wife, Vanessa Trump, announced plans to get a divorce after 12 years of marriage. Vanessa Trump reportedly filed for a divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court, filing the motion as an “uncontested proceeding” as she did not anticipate any kind of legal battle over custody of the couple’s five children, whose ages range from 3 to 10.

The couple tied the knot in 2005, two years after future President Donald Trump introduced his son to Vanessa at a fashion show.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple told the New York Post in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

In the days following the announcement, news broke that the couple almost broke up in 2012 after she learned of his alleged affair with model/singer Aubrey O’Day, a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice that year.