Sean Hannity Refutes Tucker Carlson in Awkward Interaction On-Air, Then Apologizes

Sean Hannity recently refuted claims made by Tucker Carlson on-air, causing an awkward interaction, but he later apologized. The situation started when toward the end of his Fox News show, Carlson called out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for reportedly gaining $13 billion in personal wealth. He implied that Democrat leaders have remained quiet about Bezos' rapidly growing affluence. Yahoo! pointed out that Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have all publicly addressed and admonished Bezos' wealth.

"Jeff Bezos, just yesterday, made $13 billion," Carlson said on his show. "Now, 20 years ago if that had happened, if a captain of industry had made $13 billion in a single day, while the country got poorer, the Democratic Party would have had something to say about it. Not anymore because the people getting rich are members of the Democratic party." At the end of his show, Tucker threw to Hannity, saying, "And now Sean Hannity takes over from New York." Hannity immediately jumped in, responding to what he'd heard Carlson saying. "All right, Tucker. People can make money," he said, as Carlson was visibly perplexed by what was happening. "They provide goods and services people want, need and desire. That’s America. It’s called freedom, capitalism, and as long as it’s honest, right? People decide. Alright, Tucker, great show," Hannity said.

Tucker Carlson ended his show by criticizing the fact that Jeff Bezos has gotten richer during the pandemic. Hands off to Sean Hannity who refutes him. pic.twitter.com/bspPD3Y5dF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2020

It appears that it wasn't until The Daily Caller made reference to the exchange that Hannity realized he might have missed some of what Carlson had said prior. "I was very clear I support capitalism. If someone is honestly providing goods and services people want, need, and desire I’m fine with that. If they capitalize on tragedy, that’s a different issue and I was very clear. I’ve seen no evidence of that. But if I do, watch out," he tweeted.

Hannity continued, "I apologize for any misunderstanding to Tucker and the Fox audience. I support freedom and Capitalism. Not people taking advantage of a pandemic. If I see such evidence I will obviously condemn it." In his final tweet, Hannity wrote, "I was reiterating Tucker’s point on NOT being versus capitalism. I was in the chair one minute before airtime and I was specifically responding to the end of Tucker’s interview when he said he supported honest capitalism, I had not heard any of the other part of the interview."