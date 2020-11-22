Donald Trump Jr. 'Quarantining out at His Cabin' Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. said that he was "quarantining out at his cabin" after the news of his coronavirus diagnosis went public. The spokesperson confirmed news of his illness to reporters from PEOPLE, and said that he was spending his isolation out at a remote property. So far, he is reportedly asymptomatic.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," the insider said. "He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines." This update came shortly after news of the eldest Trump son's illness broke. Since then, the president himself tweeted that Trump Jr. "is doing very well."

My son Donald is doing very well. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020

Trump Jr. has been outspoken with conspiracy theories about the coronavirus throughout the pandemic, typically downplaying the severity of the virus and claiming that it was a political hoax, not a public health emergency. This kind of rhetoric even got his Twitter account suspended for 12 hours earlier this year. While the suspension ws temporary, it was still more action than Twitter took against President Donald Trump himself at any point so far.

Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump all tested negative for the coronavirus back in October, when the president and first lady contracted it. Their son, Barron, had the coronavirus around the same time as well. All three made complete recoveries, although the long-lasting effects of COVID-19 are still being researched.

At the time, the president came under fire for trying to downplay the coronavirus as he himself suffered from it. He tweeted: "Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you're gonna beat it."

Trump also heavily promoted a treatment he received, which it later turned out he had a financial stake in. He has often gravitated towards unsubstantiated reports about treatments and cures, and Trump Jr. has supported most of these claims. Long after doctors determined that hydroxychloroquine was not an effective treatment, for example, Trump Jr. was still posting about it online.

At the time of this writing, the U.S. has lost over 253,000 people to the coronavirus pandemic, and the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still surging. Public health officials are urging Americans to cancel their holiday travel plans and take the risk seriously in the next two months.