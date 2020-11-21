Donald Trump Updates Status of Don Jr. After COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to offer an update on how his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is doing following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. It was originally reported on Friday that the president's son had tested positive for the illness. The news comes several months after Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for COVID-19 this past summer. Additionally, Trump, Melania Trump, and Barron Trump, all tested positive for COVID-19 in early October.

Trump kept his statement on his son's well-being brief and to the point. He wrote that Trump Jr. is doing "very well" amidst his diagnosis. The president ended his message by thanking everyone who has sent the family kind words in light of this news. A personal spokesperson for Trump Jr. released a statement about the news on Friday. Their statement read, "Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."

My son Donald is doing very well. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020

Trump Jr. confirmed his diagnosis in a video that he posted to Instagram on Friday. He said that he is "totally asymptomatic" and added that "out of an abundance of precaution, I'll quarantine." The president's son continued, "I'll follow the regular protocols. You know, take it seriously. No reason to do anything otherwise, but again totally asymptomatic, which is what's weird about it." He explained that he originally found out about his diagnosis after he got tested for the illness ahead of a planned trip with his son. Trump Jr. said that he would continue to follow the safety protocols for now and that he would "maybe get another couple tests" to see whether he would be able to spend the holidays with his family.

According to CNN, Trump Jr. was one of the 250 individuals who attended the White House's indoor election night party on Nov. 3. Many of those who attended were not wearing masks. Others who attended the party and who have since tested positive for COVID-19 include Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and White House political affairs director Brian Jack. As previously mentioned, this recent outbreak amongst those who are closely connected to the president comes over a month after Trump and many of those in his inner circle tested positive for COVID-19.