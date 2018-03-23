Aubrey O’Day Confirms Donald Trump Jr. Affair, Sources Say

Aubrey O’Day has dished to friends about her months-long affair with Donald Trump Jr., but claims she had nothing to do with his divorce.

Insiders connected to O’Day told TMZ that she engaged in a relationship with the First Son after filming her season of Celebrity Apprentice. They revealed that she has “proof” of the affair, which was sparked when Trump told her his marriage to wife Vanessa had fallen apart and he intended to leave her.

Sources said that Vanessa was aware of the affair in 2012, after her husband was introduced to O’Day while working as an advisor on his father’s NBC reality show.

The insiders charged that Vanessa “flew into a rage” and told Donald Trump Sr. of her husband’s infidelity. He then told Donald Jr. to end the relationship and “focus on his marriage to make it work.”

Donald Jr. swiftly cut things off with the Danity Kane alum, they claim.

O’Day’s friends said the former singer and reality personality is “devastated” that people are calling her a homewrecker. She claims she was told by Donald Jr. that his marriage was over and adds that their short-lived affair did not influence his divorce six years later.

O’Day reportedly does not want to come forward with her story because “she’s already lost,” a source said. They added that she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement following the fling and was never asked to sign one. She also told friends she has not received any money from the Trump family.

Insiders also said that no one from Trump’s family has reached out to her since the news of their past romance broke, just days after Vanessa and Donald Jr. announced their plans to divorce.

While O’Day has remained tight-lipped about her rumored romance, her fellow Celebrity Apprentice contestants teased their knowledge of the secret affair on social media.

Comedian Arsenio Hall seemed to confirm the relationship on Tuesday, tweeting that he and Clay Aiken witnessed some juicy action during filming.

The year @clayaiken … and I were on Celebrity Apprentice garnered great reality TV for NBC. But we both used to say that the GREATER show, was going on behind the scenes. https://t.co/72OiT0fBUL — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) March 20, 2018

“The year @clayaiken … and I were on Celebrity Apprentice garnered great reality TV for NBC. But we both used to say that the GREATER show, was going on behind the scenes,” he teased.

Aiken also posted a cryptic message about his time on the reality show, sharing a GIF of himself from the set joking about O’Day’s party-girl ways.

I’m just gonna leave this here… pic.twitter.com/MTbk75OoWc — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) March 19, 2018

When a follower commented, “I was wondering if you knew about Aubrey chasing Don Jr.… Question answered,” Aiken cleared up his opinion: “My gut tells me the story got a tiny piece wrong. Maybe reverse those two names.”

My gut tells me the story got a tiny piece wrong. Maybe reverse those two names. — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) March 20, 2018

O’Day also seemed to keep receipts of her reported relationship with Donald Jr. on her own social media, snapping a photo playing footsie with her “babe” and writing other cryptic notes about her boyfriend during the time of the alleged fling.

My babe is protecting my feet from bunion attacks! True Love Feet. pic.twitter.com/zeNRyp47 — Aubrey O’Day (@AubreyODay) March 24, 2012

Donald Jr. and wife Vanessa have not addressed the affair allegations, but they revealed in a joint statement on March 15 their plans to divorce after 12 years of marriage and with five children together.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement to media.

“We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time,” they continued.

Insiders to the couple cited the pressures of being members of the presidential family, as well as Donald Jr.’s outspoken social media presence, as factors of their split.