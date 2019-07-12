Aubrey O’Day Reportedly Says Donald Trump Jr. Is Her ‘Soulmate’, Slams Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle

Aubrey O’Day is reportedly telling people that Donald Trump Jr. is her “soulmate,” while slamming his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. O’Day and Trump Jr. had an affair in 2011, while he was still married to his ex wife, Vanessa Trump. He is now dating attorney and TV new contributor Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom TMZ sources claim O’Day labeled as “crazy looking.” The sources stated that O’Day made the comments as cameras were rolling on MTV’s reality show, “Ex on the Beach,” which O’Day is appearing on currently.

In addition to her comments on Trump Jr., the sources stated that O’Day shared her thoughts on his father’s presidential administration, allegedly saying, “The White House fiasco is about to be over.”

Trump Jr. married Vanessa back in 2005, but in 2018 friends of th couple told news outlets that they expected divorce paperwork to be filed at anytime.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source reportedly told journalists.

Another source indicated that Trump Jr. being busy running the Trump Organization had an impact on their relationship as well. “Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” the second source said.

A third source claimed that while the couple was having difficulty, they did not believe a divorce was impending. “Donald Jr. and Vanessa have been dealing with some issues, but they are not yet at the stage of filing for divorce. They are trying to deal with this privately,” the source said.

“Don is still living at home, is a good dad and is super involved in his kids’ lives. He has always traveled for work, so his current schedule is not something out of the ordinary. He has a busy travel schedule now as he always does,” the source continued.

“Don has always had a bold and aggressive nature on social, there’s no change to his stance on Twitter. His behavior hasn’t changed, there’s nothing irrational about him, he’s always been bold, will say what he thinks and fight back, that’s his personality on Twitter,” the source added.

Finally, the new source added that they could not deny there are issues, stating, “There are a lot of intricate things that go on in a marriage. Don and Vanessa are focused on their family, they are trying to do this quietly and privately, and when they have something to say on the record, they will do so. This has nothing to do with politics, this is a personal matter between two people.”

Ultimately, Vanessa did end up filing for divorce, and the couple have since gone their separate ways.