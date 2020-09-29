Donald Trump and Joe Biden's First Debate: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will engage in the first presidential debate on Tuesday night. This will mark the first of three presidential debates that the two will take part in leading up to the Nov. 3 election. How can you tune into the debate for yourself?

As NPR noted, this debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast from Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. This debate will be broadcast across all major television networks. If you can't tune in via traditional means, you can also check out a number of outlets online in order to view the debate. The event will be streamed live on YouTube via CBS News and C-SPAN. The debate will be moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, who chose the topics that will be discussed during the event. The hour and a half long debate will be comprised of six different segments featuring the topics that Wallace chose, which include Trump and Biden's records, the economy, the Supreme Court, race in the United States, the coronavirus crisis, and the integrity of the election.

Prior to the debate, Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper and told him that her husband was "ready" for the event to happen, as PEOPLE noted. "One of the things I'm excited for is when the American people see Joe Biden up there on stage, they're going to see what a president looks like," she said. "Someone who is calm, steady, strong, resilient." She added, "It's like night and day between the two candidates. I can't wait for the American people to see Joe, to see that statesman up there in front of the American public."

Unlike Trump, who said that he would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he were to lose the election, Jill said that her husband "intends on an orderly transition of power." "This is Donald Trump's America, this is the chaos, just going off the cuffs with this comment or that comment," Jill said. "No, we go back to Joe Biden, we have calm, we have steady leadership. We don't have all this chaos in America." Americans will finally be able to see Biden and Trump in debate mode on Tuesday night. This debate will be followed by two others on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Additionally, there will be a vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris on Oct. 7.