Former President Donald Trump Claims He's Been Indicted for Second Time

Former President Donald Trump says he has been indicted for a second time, this time in connection to a federal investigation regarding his handling of "classified" sensitive documents after he departed The White House. According to CBS News, two U.S. officials confirmed the charges after Trump referenced them on his Truth Social social media platform.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" Trump wrote on the platform.

SPECIAL REPORT: Former President Trump has been indicted in classified documents probe https://t.co/d5WT7L9abE — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2023

According to CBS, the exact nature and severity of the charges hasn't been revealed yet. Trump has been called to appear at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday. For up-to-date information on this developing story, head over to CBS News for the latest details.