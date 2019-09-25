Donald Trump’s Impeachment Response Causes Social Media to Erupt

It was announced Tuesday that Donald Trump will be facing possible impeachment, and the U.S. President’s response to the news has caused social media to erupt. Following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stating that a formal investigation was being launched, into whether or not impeachment should be considered, as his is accused of asking the Ukranian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump replied to the impeachment announcement by tweeting out, “Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!”

He later added, “Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this?” The Trump tweeted, “They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt,” and called the situation “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

Many have since commented on Trump’s tweets with one person writing, “Enjoy your Nixon moment! You don’t want to go through this, do ya? Resign!”

“This is about so much more than that transcript. You’ve already admitted to the crimes. You are STILL obstructing justice by blocking the whistleblower report, which covers more than just the transcript,” someone else said.

“It’s almost as if you’re obviously a criminal and have been for most of your life,” another person tweeted, then adding, “But we can’t wait to see the transcript written in Sharpie,” referring to when Trump tweeted out a graphic of Hurricane Dorian and added a line in Sharpie to show how it could potentially impact Alabama, even though the National Weather Service stated that they never advised of this possibility.

Not everyone has been critical of Trump, however, as his supporters have also expressed themselves, and are letting him know that they have faith in him.

“President Trump, don’t worry about them! We the people stand with you and we will make sure you’re in office another 4 years. I sure wish can impeach Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff & Maxine Waters for forgetting about the people they were elected to serve.”

At this time, there is no word on when it may be announced if Trump will be officially impeached or not.