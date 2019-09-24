Watch Greta Thunberg’s Piercing Look at Donald Trump That’s Going Viral

President Donald Trump attended the UN Climate Summit in New York on Tuesday, and now video of teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg shooting him a piercing look as he arrived is going viral. In the clip that has been making the rounds on social media, Thunberg can be seen serving up a glare, and it quickly becomes clear, as Trump walks into the frame, that he is the target of her icy stare. Thunberg is a 16-year-old Swedish activist who has become the face for teenagers all over the world who are concerned about global climate change.

WATCH: @GretaThunberg stares down Pres. Trump as he arrived at the U.N. Monday; in August, the 16-year-old said it would be a “waste” to meet with the president during her trip to the U.S.: “He, of course, is not going to listen to me…” https://t.co/EkIQrr42SP pic.twitter.com/su6dxsdJiE — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 23, 2019

However, it’s the stare that many people on social media are obsessing over right now, with one person joking, “Like a scene out of Carrie. Thought she was gonna turn Trump into flames.”

“So proud of you [Greta Thunberg]! Keep on fighting and we will make progress and thank thank thank so much for your passion!” another person tweeted.

“She saw all attention immediately shift from her and she obviously was not happy about it,” someone wrote. “She would have had the same reaction no matter who caused it.”

“I see the anger in [Greta Thunberg]. If you can’t find love and peace in your heart please consider your on the wrong path,” one other Twitter user commented.

The stare. Teenage climate activist @GretaThunberg is held back by a security officer as US President @realDonaldTrump arrives at the UN #climate summit pic.twitter.com/oy2Dv0nVCI — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 24, 2019

Trump has since acknowledged the moment, retweeting a reference to the glare and commenting, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Many have taken issue with Trump’s tweet, and are criticizing the President for what they perceive as an intention to bully Thunberg.

The way she looked at you sums up the way intelligent people all over the world feel about you, Donald. She sees you for exactly what you are. And you know she’s right.#GretaThunbergOutdidTrump #Greta4NobelPrize — David Jones (@whynotgoglobal) September 24, 2019

At this time, Thunberg does not appear to have commented on Trump’s tweet.

