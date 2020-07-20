Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Had to Find 3 Girls a Day for Jeffrey Epstein, Victim Claims

An alleged former victim of Jeffrey Epstein has claimed that the recently-incarcerated Ghislaine Maxwell was responsible for finding up to three girls a day for the late socialite. 41-year-old Annie Farmer claimed that at age 16 she was ordered to strip naked by Maxwell while at Epstein's ranch in the U.S.

Farmer alleges that Epstein and Maxwell "lavished her with gifts" while promising that they'd help advance her studies, which she claimed was part of luring her into their "organized sex-trafficking ring," according to The Sunday Times. She's also one of three victims who U.S. federal prosecutors will rely on in their case against Maxwell, and is referred to as 'minor victim 2.' All three of the alleged victims were minors at the time of the alleged offenses, including one who was only 14.

Last week, Farmer told the judge that Maxwell was "a sexual predator who abused me and countless other children and young women." Details of the alleged abuse were revealed following a civil lawsuit filed last December which also alleges cases of battery and false imprisonment. Farmer also claimed that Maxwell spent "years overseeing and managing Epstein's sex-trafficking network," and that "Epstein's preference was to have three different girls a day for his sexual pleasure and Maxwell was in charge of recruiting the girls." The lawsuit also claims that Farmer's older sister Maria, who worked for Epstein's New York Household in 1995, noticed that Maxwell "would leave the mansion claiming she had to 'go get girls for Jeffrey.'"

Maxwell, who was arrested by the FBI on July 2, has denied the charges and entered a plea of not guilty. While she petitioned to be released to await her pending trial date of July 2021 in a nearby luxury hotel in Manhattan, she was deemed a flight risk and ordered to remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York until then.

While incarcerated, Maxwell has been moved from cell-to-cell regularly to avoid any possible altercations with would-be assassins. She's also been relegated to wearing paper clothes, in order to prevent a possible suicide while behind bars. Epstein had been arrested in July of 2019, though was found dead in his jail cell the following month. While there was obvious suspicion around his death, it was officially ruled a suicide.