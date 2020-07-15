Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Being Moved From 'Cell to Cell' to Avoid Assassins

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly being moved from "cell to cell" in to order to avoid any potential assassins. According to a report from the Daily Mail, sources are saying that Maxwell is being moved regularly due to prison officials being "terrified someone will try to kill her." The source explained, "She is being moved from cell to cell and sometimes has a cellmate, sometimes not."

Maxwell is facing four counts of sex trafficking and two counts of perjury, stemming from her time as an associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is currently being housed at a Brooklyn detention center without bail, as prosecutors believe she is an "extreme flight risk, due to her wealth. Maxwell's legal team disagrees, however, argue that they believe the media is trying to "substitute her" for Epstein, in the wake of his death — ruled a suicide — while in custody. Maxwell's lawyers deny any wrongdoing on her part.

In addition to the potential assassination fears, the source stated that there are also concerns about a Covid-19 outbreak in the prison "which could kill her." Prison officials had been worried about the chances of Maxwell attempting suicide, which reportedly led them to give her paper clothes and not allow her to have sheets, for a period of time. She has since been given the traditional inmate garments. Maxwell is now said to have longer hair and unkempt fingernails , and appears "far from the perfectly groomed socialite seen in photographs."

Following Maxwell's arrest, a friend of hers, Christopher Mason — a TV host and journalist who has known her since the 1980s — told reporters that he is certain Maxwell has copies of incriminating videos showing Epstein and other. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."

He continued, "She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers." He then added, "If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her." Mason then said, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."