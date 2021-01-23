Donald Trump's First Post-Presidency Comments Come During Golf Trip

✖

Former President Donald Trump has made his first public comments since leaving the White House, from the comfort of his own golf club. Trump has avoided the public eye since Wednesday when he left Washington D.C. before President Joe Biden could be inaugurated. On Friday, reporters from The Washington Examiner caught up with him.

Trump spoke to reporters from the dining room of Mar-a-Lago, declining to comment on his future plans. Apparently asked what he would do next, he said: "We'll do something, but not just yet." He gave no further comments as an aide promptly ended the interaction there. Trump was reportedly eating with friends at his usual table in the Grill Room, an eatery within the Trump International Golf Club.

Golf has been Trump's main focus since leaving the presidency, and some reporters are speculating that he is going out of his way to avoid the public eye. In seclusion in his private residency, the president has not regained control of his social media platforms and has not sought another way to interact with the public.

Trump may soon be forced out of isolation when his second impeachment trial begins. The House of Representatives reportedly plans to send its passed article of impeachment to the United States Senate on Monday, where a narrow Democratic majority will rule on it. The president is charged with incitement of insurrection for stirring up the crowd ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump is the first president ever to be impeached twice and the first whose impeachment trial will commence after his term has already ended. The goal is not to remove him from office in this case but to prevent him from running for public office again. An impeached president is prohibited from holding a government position, so lawmakers on both sides of the aisle still believe it is worth carrying out the process.

Several Republicans in the House voted to impeach Trump this time around, and at least one Republican senator has said that he will do so as well. Others are staunchly against impeachment, most notably Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, both of whom have also been accused of helping to incite the riot. Many other Republican senators have not yet committed to one action or the other, leaving a big question mark hanging over this impeachment proceeding.