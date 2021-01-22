Florida Bank Says It Closed Donald Trump's Accounts Holding Millions of Dollars

✖

Bank United, a Florida bank that once did business with former President Donald Trump, said it closed his accounts. The bank joins a growing list of companies that no longer plan to do business with Trump following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump finished his term as president on Wednesday, flying to Florida before President Joe Biden took office. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting the violence.

"We no longer have any depository relationship with him," a Bank United spokesperson told The Washington Post Thursday. The bank did not give a reason for cutting ties with Trump. The bank has held some of Trump's money since at least 2015, as seen in one of Trump's financial disclosures. Trump had two money market accounts at the bank, with between $5.1 million and $25.5 million combined. The forms did not include exact dollar amounts.

Since the attack on the Capitol three weeks ago, other banks have said they will stop working with Trump. Signature Bank in New York said it will close two personal accounts that held a combined $5 million. Company spokesperson Susan Turkell issued a strong condemnation of Trump, calling for him to resign from office. "Signature Bank pledges it will not do business in the future with any members of Congress who voted to disregard the Electoral College," Turkell said, reports NBC News. "We have never before commented on any political matter and hope to never do so again. To witness a rioter sitting in the presiding chair of the U.S. Senate and our elected representatives being told to seek cover under their seats is appalling and an insult to the Republic."

Deutsche Bank will also stop working with Trump, who had two mortgages totaling $340 million with the bank, a source told NBC News. The loans are due in 2023 and 2024. The company declined to comment, but the head of U.S. operations condemned the Capitol attack in a LinkedIn post. Deutsche Bank has long faced controversy for its business ties to Trump. Two of his personal bankers at the company resigned in December, and the reasons for their decisions were not announced.

Another Florida bank, Professional Bank, cut ties with Trump as well, Bloomberg News reports. Trump had as much as $25 million in a money market account at the bank, paying up to $1 million in interest for the year, according to a July filing. Trump's relationship with the bank dates back to 2018 when it provided him a mortgage for his purchase of his sister's home in Palm Beach.

Eric Trump, who helped oversee the Trump Organization during his father's time in the White House, told the Associated Press that businesses cutting ties with the company after the riot was part of a liberal "cancel culture." Eric continued, "We live in the age of cancel culture, but this isn’t something that started this week. It is something that they have been doing to us and others for years. If you disagree with them, if they don’t like you, they try and cancel you.”