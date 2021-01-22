Chuck Schumer Accidentally Says 'Erection' in Donald Trump Impeachment Announcement and Twitter Is Roasting Him
Chuck Schumer accidentally made a NSFW flub — mixing up the words "insurrection" and "erection" — when announcing impeachment plans against former president Donald Trump, and Twitter is roasting him over it. While speaking on the Senate floor, the new House Majority Leader addressed the impeachment with his fellow congressmen and congresswoman, saying, "Make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection...."
At this point, the Democrat corrected himself and said, "...insurrection, against the United States." He shook his head and widened his eyes as he realized that he'd said "erection" rather than "insurrection," the word he clearly intended to use. Schumer also spoke about former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell requesting that filibusters be protected in the new 50-50 Senate, which falls to the control of the democrats by way of newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris being given the deciding vote on any ties. He made it clear this request will not be "accepted." However, it's Schumer's slip of the tongue that has everyone talking. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.
