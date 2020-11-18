Donald Trump Fires Cybersecurity Official Who Called Election the 'Most Secure' in US History, and Social Media Has Thoughts

President Donald Trump used Twitter to fire Chris Krebs, the director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Tuesday, leaving himself open to some angry comments. Krebs had recently criticized Trump for his continued false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which appeared to be the reason for his termination. Americans alternately condemned and mocked Trump for this move.

Krebs was the first ever director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a new division of the Department of Homeland Security. He set himself apart from other Trump administration officials when he released a public memo, stating that "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," according to a report by USA Today. Ironically, as soon as Trump tweeted that Krebs was wrong about the election, Twitter fact-checkers appended a warning to Trump's tweet.

...votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

"All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary," Krebs' original statement went on. "This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors."

Krebs acknowledged his termination via Twitter with a tweet of his own, and a change to his bio on the platform. Many commenters praised him for speaking the truth, assuming he knew ahead of time that it would cost him his job. Meanwhile, many lashed out at Trump for defying the findings of his own appointed experts, and for his continued lies about the election results. Here is a look at the response on Twitter.