Donald Trump Continues Election Fraud Claims and Americans Are Sounding Off

President Donald Trump was up early on Wednesday morning with more tweets falsely claiming fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and Americans were not happy. Trump posted a slew of angry tweets, lying about the election results and claiming with no evidence that there had been widespread tampering to make him lose the race. Over two weeks after they cast their votes, most Americans have had enough.

Trump began by incorrectly editorializing a tweet by NBC News reporter Josh Lederman on Wednesday morning, claiming with no evidence, that newly discovered votes in Floyd County, Georgia were "Trump votes." He then retweeted a New York Times map showing where he got more votes in 2020 than in 2016, while falsely declaring that he had "WON THE ELECTION," which he lost. Next, Trump lied about Michigan's results in response to a tweet by CBS News reporter Adam Brewster and finally finished with a tweet complaining that Georgia election officials were recounting their votes "UNDER PROTEST."

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election by a huge margin, to the point where even finding isolated incidents of voter fraud of counting errors is unlikely to sway the race in his favor at this point. While he is within his legal rights to demand recounts and file lawsuits, the evidence of election tampering around the country is scarce at best, and it does not nearly match the level of Trump's rhetoric on social media.

Moreover, critics are concerned that Trump's animosity about the election is shaking confidence in the American electoral system and could have long term negative effects on the country. On Wednesday, a CNN report described his outbursts as an "assault against the infrastructure of U.S. democracy." Critics are also increasingly concerned about how Trump's failure to cooperate in the transition process is hampering President-elect Joe Biden's ability to smoothly take the reigns, especially where the coronavirus pandemic is concerned.

However, more than anything, Americans themselves seem to be tired of the endless arguments, and they let Trump know that on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Here is a look at the responses Trump's tweets got.