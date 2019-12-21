Donald Trump’s ‘ET’ Typo Brings out Flurry of Comments From Social Media

Donald Trump recently made a typo in a tweet that read as “ET,” and it had brought out a flurry of comments from social media users. The typo came as Trump was criticizing Christianity Today magazine for a recent article imploring that he should not only be impeached, but she be removed from the office of President. A far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President,” he wrote in a pair of tweets. “No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!”

Many picked up on how he meant to type “CT,” for Christianity Today, but typed “ET” instead, and the comments nearly haven’t stopped coming in.

“ET?… Now we know why you created Space Force,” one person joked, referring to Trump creating the new space military division.

The radical leftist, ET, is now fueding with the most mature and level headed leader we’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/nIzdYbVK22 — Jesse Blackburn (@JesseBlackbur11) December 20, 2019

“I subscribed to ET last night,” another person quipped.

“When ET reaches 2 million tweets, he will return. Spoiler Alert: There will be a Baby ET,” someone else joked.

In the controversial editorial, Christianity Today‘s Mark Galli argued that, while the outlet’s past philosophy has been “to stay above the fray and allow Christians with different political convictions to make their arguments in the public square,” the magazine feels that it is “necessary from time to time to make our own opinions on political matters clear.”

Galli later boldy stated, “The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

In his concluding paragraph, Galli argued, “To use an old cliché, it’s time to call a spade a spade, to say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence.”

Earlier this week, Trump was impeached by the House. Next in process, the articles of impeachment are to move on to the Senate.