Donald Trump's 'Enemies' Speech Sparks Prayer Alert From Private Organization, Supporters

President Donald Trump raised some eyebrows and sparked plenty of concern last week after he claimed that he has "plenty of enemies out there" and that his tour of a Whirlpool manufacturing facility in Ohio "may be the last time you'll see me for a while." In response to those comments, The Presidential Prayer Team, a private organization, called upon its supporters to rally around the president, issuing a "prayer alert."

In an update on Friday, Aug. 7, the organization asked its supports to pray "for President Trump and his personal safety and the safety of his family." It also asked that supports extend prayers "that in these hours of his concerns, President Trump would turn more urgently to the Lord for His guidance and direction. For the Secret Service men and women charged with the protection of President Trump."

Created in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is "a national ministry dedicated to a focused mission of encouraging, inspiring and praying for our president and national and military leaders." According to the organization's website, it "exists to provide a consistent urging toward prayer for the president and leadership of the United States of America, for all who have the Spirit of the Living God active in their hearts."

The urgent call for prayer came just days after the president made the alarming comments while touring the Whirlpool Corporation manufacturing plant in Clyde, Ohio shortly after he announced plans to take on the big pharmaceutical companies who manufacture medication that is more expensive in the U.S. than anywhere else. That plan, as the president explained, would cut out "the middlemen."

"So I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you'll see me for a while," he said. "A lot of very, very rich enemies, but they are not happy with what I'm doing. But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other President is going to do what I do. No other President would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they’re very rich people, and they’re very unhappy."

His remarks sparked a flurry of responses, with many taking to social media to react. While the comment fueled a few conspiracy theories, many of the president’s supporters had reacted by offering prayers. The president has not made any further remarks regarding his "enemies."