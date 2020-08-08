Donald Trump's Cryptic 'Enemies' Comment Has People Talking
President Donald Trump provided fuel for conspiracy theorists and an eyebrow-raising soundbite for critics on Friday. The POTUS spoke at Whirlpool's manufacturing facility in Clyde, Ohio, where he dropped a cryptic comment that had many confused. Trump was discussing his recent executive order, which — as he recently explained — requires, "U.S. government agencies purchase all essential medicines that we need from American sources." While he claimed this would lower drug prices for many, he also alleged that those in the industry are not happy about it.
"I have a lot of enemies. This may be the last time you see me for awhile," Trump said at the Ohio appearance. "But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other president is going to do what I do. No other president would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they're very rich people, and they're very unhappy."
Onlookers and critics thought Trump was exaggerating or was paranoid. However, his supporters mostly fell into two camps. Some thought he was telling the truth offered prayers. Conspiracy theorists — some of which seemed to take the clip out of context — thought that Trump was signaling some sort of earth-shattering government incident has on the horizon. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the odd quote.
He’s scamming, he has a federal agency that protects him, he’s tugging a heart strings cause no one believes his BS anymore,— Gardener In Mass (@jp1mass) August 7, 2020
He needs our prayers and support.— French_Tickler_ ON_ON (@cally6196) August 7, 2020
The moment that President Trump said “I have a lot of enemies out there, and this may be the last time you see me for a while” is the moment you know some serious shit is about to hit the fan.— Heather (@hrenee80) August 7, 2020
Is he going back into the bunker??— Rob Van Arsdale (@JRVanArsdale) August 6, 2020
.
Patriots
.
We need to pray harder
.
God bless you Mr. President!
I know you're in the Most Powerful Hands of Almighty God
He shielded you and protect you always. Amen!
.
🙏🇺🇲🙏🇺🇲🙏🇺🇲🙏🇺🇲🙏🇺🇲— 💙💙💙- tchyntia 🐘 (@tchyntia) August 7, 2020
P A R A N O I A. Like what he isn’t surrounded by elite bodyguards in a bulletproof car in a bulletproof house— Susan Roberts (@SusanRoberts30) August 7, 2020
I pray this prayer everyday. We must pray for our President, his family and all those working for his agenda.— Republican Girl (@RepinParis) August 8, 2020