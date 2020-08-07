Donald Trump Says It 'May Be the Last Time' Americans Will See Him Amid 'Enemies out There'

✖

President Donald Trump made some unusual statements during an address at the Whirlpool Corporation manufacturing plant

in Clyde, Ohio on Thursday. While speaking to the crowd on onlookers, Trump said that this "may be the last time" that Americans will see him, because he has "a lot of enemies out there." He then went on to refer to them as "very, very rich enemies," who "are not happy with what I’m doing."

Trump continued, "But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other President is going to do what I do. No other President would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they’re very rich people, and they’re very unhappy." The president's comments came after he announced a plan to take on the big pharmaceutical companies who manufacture medication that is more expensive in the U.S. than anywhere else. "The executive order will require that U.S. government agencies purchase all essential medicines that we need from American sources," he explained. "The executive order will also sweep away unnecessary regulatory barriers to domestic pharmaceutical production and support advanced manufacturing processes that will keep our drug prices low and allow American companies to compete on the world stage."

Trump went on to say, "We’ll be able to compete on the world stage, but we’re now going to have the lowest prices, as opposed to, by far, the highest prices." He then shared some personal connection to the plight of those needing expensive medications. "I have people that I know that go to Canada — they go to Canada to buy drugs. To buy prescription drugs, they go there because the price is so much lower than the United States. And yet, it’s made by the same company, often in the same plant. It’s a disgrace. And the politicians allowed this to happen for many, many decades."

Trump also lashed out a so-called "middlemen," in the big pharma industry, quipping, " I don’t know who the middlemen are... But I’ve heard the term 'middlemen' for a long time." He continue, "They are so wealthy. They are so wealthy. Nobody has any idea who the hell they are or what they do. They make more money than the drug companies. You know, in all fairness, at least the drug companies have to produce a product, and it has to be good product," Finally, he shared, "The rebate that I’m doing cuts out the middlemen, and it reduces costs, and the money goes back to the people purchasing the drugs."