Donald Trump's 'Economy and Jobs' Tweet Sparks Spirited Conversation on Social Media
President Donald Trump is continuing to applaud the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite unemployment levels still sitting at record highs. In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president stirred plenty of controversy when he touted how the economy and jobs are "growing MUCH faster than anyone (except me!) expected." He once again sparked backlash with the use of the term "China Virus."
Economy and Jobs are growing MUCH faster than anyone (except me!) expected. Job growth is biggest in history. China Virus Mortality Rate is among the LOWEST of any country. Shaping up for a good third quarter, and a great next year! NASDAQ at new record high, 401k’s way up!!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020
Trump's remarks came just a week after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the June jobs report. Said to be a key factor in determining the necessity of the second round of stimulus checks, the report showed that the U.S. economy gained 4.8 million jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent, a number that is still high. Economists, meanwhile, had predicted an increase of 3 million new jobs and an unemployment rate of 12.3 percent. On a less enthusiastic note, the report also showed that 1.427 million people filed for first-time jobless benefits.
The president had faced criticism for praising the "historic jobs numbers" after the report was released, and he is again sparking discussions with his most recent touting. His tweet sparked a wide range of responses, some praising the president while others criticized his response to the pandemic and the job numbers. Scroll down to see how social media is reacting to the president's tweet.
REALITY CHECK (because Trump lies)
1) Millions of jobs were lost at the start of the pandemic. Some have been recovered. But overall numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels.
2) The USA has one of the worst mortality rates for COVID19 in the world - it's in the Top 10 worst!— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 8, 2020
prevnext
The COVID-19 mortality rate in the United States is not the lowest of any country and is in fact higher than many. But lies are one thing. The most evil part of Trump’s tweet is him going out of his way to call the coronavirus the “China Virus” at the expense of Asian Americans.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 8, 2020
homesy, you may wish to reserve bragging until the results of multiple states that opened too early now having to shut down again are known. just saying— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 8, 2020
prevnext
It's incredible but after three and a half years of achievements under constant fire, the clearest thing in politics is that President Trump is OBJECTIVELY the greatest President in history.— ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Suzy ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@suzydymna) July 8, 2020
44.2 million Americans filed for unemployment since you blew off the deadly pandemic as hoax & flu. Last month, 759,000 people were laid off from jobs that won't be coming back. So much winning. PS: it's the #TrumpVirus, you virulent vulgarian racist. pic.twitter.com/dL4JNq7OkW— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) July 8, 2020
prevnext
The average per capita deaths per million is 70.0
The US currently stands at 403.0
The economy is in tatters
12.1% unemployed
US citizens barred from leaving
Your shambolic response is a joke the world over.— Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) July 8, 2020
The best President ever 🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇸— برهوم الانتر (@BarhomAlInter) July 8, 2020
prevnext
You mean people are returning to their jobs that they lost bc of your failure in controlling the virus??? Or the stock market is doing ok bc the feds have pumped trillions of dollars into it??— Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) July 8, 2020
The virus may have it's origins in China, but due to gross incompetence and more concern about the Dow than for the country's health, it's very much The Trump Virus. You'll never be able to spin this into any kind of success story. The dire statistics don't lie.— John Prior (@JohnPri98969721) July 8, 2020
prevnext
Lies, lies and more lies.— Idania Figueroa (@miamibarcelona) July 8, 2020
Hear that everyone? If you have lost your job, your home, or had to cash out your retirement savings just to keep food on the table in the midst of this pandemic then there is finally some good news. The stock market had a good day!— OGKDubs (@kewhi_83) July 8, 2020
prevnext
Millions out of work, Covid19 still spreading out of control. over 130,000 deaths. How is this in any way good?— always (@always92234822) July 8, 2020
Nonsense as usual furlowed workers going back to wrk does not equate to created jobs but you already know that it's all part of your bullshit we also have the most cases of the virus by far in the world because of you and unfortunately deaths will come because of your inaction— peter (@peterthebeast3) July 8, 2020
prev
Tell that to the 132,000 dead Americans and their grieving loved ones, you deranged psychopath!— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 8, 2020