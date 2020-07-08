Donald Trump's 'Economy and Jobs' Tweet Sparks Spirited Conversation on Social Media

President Donald Trump is continuing to applaud the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite unemployment levels still sitting at record highs. In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president stirred plenty of controversy when he touted how the economy and jobs are "growing MUCH faster than anyone (except me!) expected." He once again sparked backlash with the use of the term "China Virus."

Economy and Jobs are growing MUCH faster than anyone (except me!) expected. Job growth is biggest in history. China Virus Mortality Rate is among the LOWEST of any country. Shaping up for a good third quarter, and a great next year! NASDAQ at new record high, 401k’s way up!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

Trump's remarks came just a week after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the June jobs report. Said to be a key factor in determining the necessity of the second round of stimulus checks, the report showed that the U.S. economy gained 4.8 million jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent, a number that is still high. Economists, meanwhile, had predicted an increase of 3 million new jobs and an unemployment rate of 12.3 percent. On a less enthusiastic note, the report also showed that 1.427 million people filed for first-time jobless benefits.

The president had faced criticism for praising the "historic jobs numbers" after the report was released, and he is again sparking discussions with his most recent touting. His tweet sparked a wide range of responses, some praising the president while others criticized his response to the pandemic and the job numbers. Scroll down to see how social media is reacting to the president's tweet.