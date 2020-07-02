Donald Trump's 'Historic Jobs Numbers' Announcement Has Social Media Chiming In

President Donald Trump is praising the "historic jobs numbers" released in the Junes jobs report, but social media isn’t as eager to celebrate. After the June jobs report was released Thursday morning, showing a gain of 4.8 million jobs and the unemployment rate dropping to 11.1 percent, the president didn’t hesitate to take to Twitter, or the podium, to celebrate.

In a scheduled press conference to celebrate the victory, which Trump shared a portion of in his boasting tweet, Trump that Thursday's report "proves that our economy is roaring back, it’s coming back extremely strong" amid the coronavirus pandemic. He added that "these are historic numbers in a time that a lot of people would have wilted," Politico reports. Stating that he is "very honored to be your president," Trump left the stage without taking any questions from reports. He also did not touch on what the jobs report could mean for ongoing discussions regarding another economic relief package.

The president's eagerness to celebrate the jobs report was not met with quite as much enthusiasm online. While some applauded the numbers as a sign of a recovering economy, others took the opportunity to shine a light on less glamorous numbers, such as the steadily rising number of coronavirus cases in the country as well as the growing death toll. Scroll down to see what Twitter has to say about the "historic job numbers" Trump is touting.