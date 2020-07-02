Donald Trump's 'Historic Jobs Numbers' Announcement Has Social Media Chiming In
President Donald Trump is praising the "historic jobs numbers" released in the Junes jobs report, but social media isn’t as eager to celebrate. After the June jobs report was released Thursday morning, showing a gain of 4.8 million jobs and the unemployment rate dropping to 11.1 percent, the president didn’t hesitate to take to Twitter, or the podium, to celebrate.
HISTORIC JOBS NUMBERS! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ncAkWV0D2c— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2020
In a scheduled press conference to celebrate the victory, which Trump shared a portion of in his boasting tweet, Trump that Thursday's report "proves that our economy is roaring back, it’s coming back extremely strong" amid the coronavirus pandemic. He added that "these are historic numbers in a time that a lot of people would have wilted," Politico reports. Stating that he is "very honored to be your president," Trump left the stage without taking any questions from reports. He also did not touch on what the jobs report could mean for ongoing discussions regarding another economic relief package.
The president's eagerness to celebrate the jobs report was not met with quite as much enthusiasm online. While some applauded the numbers as a sign of a recovering economy, others took the opportunity to shine a light on less glamorous numbers, such as the steadily rising number of coronavirus cases in the country as well as the growing death toll. Scroll down to see what Twitter has to say about the "historic job numbers" Trump is touting.
CLUELESS President
“Under Control” ~ @realDonaldTrump
Really?
130,303 DEAD 💀 Americans
43 million Americans UNEMPLOYED
45 states with increasing cases of COVID-19
50,000+ NEW cases confirmed yesterday ~ the MOST EVER in ONE day
America has become an INTERNATIONAL PARIAH— The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) July 2, 2020
HISTORIC COVID-19 NUMBERS:— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 2, 2020
- 128,000 DEAD
- 2,686,928 cases
- 50,000 cases in ONE day
- 10,000 cases in Florida -- IN ONE DAY
- 1 stupid ass "president" making it all WORSE
We Love President Trump!! Four More Years!!!!— William Craig Shores (@CraigSh8) July 2, 2020
HISTORIC INFECTION NUMBERS! #MAGA
imagine being such a failure that you brag about 11% of workers being jobless— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 2, 2020
Going back to your old job during a full-blown pandemic is NOT job creation. #JobsReport— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 2, 2020
HISTORIC JOB LOSSES
The USA lost 20 million jobs as a result of the pandemic. The "gains" Trump is referring to are not "new jobs" but simply a result of many people returning to work again. Ignore Trump's bragging & lies. The graph below tells the truth.#TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/nTMPJqf6FU— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 2, 2020
Oh, look!
It is the man who is proud of presiding over the third worst monthly unemployment rate since the Great Depression.
(And in case there was any doubt, the same guy was president for numbers one and two.)— Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) July 2, 2020
Thank you, President Trump!
We are witnessing the Great American Comeback.
4.8 million jobs!#JobsReport— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 2, 2020
Trump claiming to be this great job creator as people return to positions they were fired from is like returning a pair of jeans to the department store for 50% store credit & calling yourself a business tycoon. #JobsReport— The Incredible Sulk (@TurnUp_TheTweet) July 2, 2020
Unemployment corrected to 16.3%.
Black unemployment 16.8%, the highest in more than 10 years.
Latino unemployment 17.6%.
130,000 deaths
Trump silent on soldiers murders
Any leader taking a victory lap over these numbers is completely out of touch with working people.— Debbie (@DebbieSVA) July 2, 2020
Yes, double-figure unemployment is historic. New jobs aren't being created. Lockdown ended in most states and some people got their old jobs back, and you want to be praised because not everyone lost their jobs permanently?— Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) July 2, 2020
WRONG. HISTORIC AMERICAN DEATH TOLL AND RECORD UNEMPLOYMENT! #AmericaStrongerWithBiden— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) July 2, 2020
buddy jobs weren't created. States opened back up fully and jobs were REGAINED.— SARP👺 (@Justin12393LEE) July 2, 2020
The only thing historic is the depth of the #TrumpCrash. You have failed America in more ways than anyone thought possible. 130,000 are dead because of you. You have crashed the economy. You have betrayed our troops. You should resign. #MAGA #FAIL pic.twitter.com/kHwpMmxG5e— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) July 2, 2020