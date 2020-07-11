Donald Trump Commuting Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence Turns Social Media on Its Head

President Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone's prison sentence on Friday evening. Stone, Trump's former campaign aide and a longtime advisor, was set to report to prison next week. In February, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress during the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The news surprised very few on social media.

Stone was set to report to prison on Tuesday, reports NBC News, and a federal appeals court had denied his motion to delay reporting. In Friday's statement, the White House said Stone "has already suffered greatly" and was "treated very unfairly, as many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!"

On Thursday, the 68-year-old Stone told SiriusXM hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts he was "optimistic" Trump would rescue him from serving time in prison. He called it a "death penalty" for him, adding, "I have grave concerns that if I went there at my age and condition, I may not live to see my appeal a year from now." Stone said he believed Trump would pardon him or commute his sentence, which would still mean he will "have to battle it out on appeal, which frankly I want to do, because I want an opportunity to clear my name."