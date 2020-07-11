Donald Trump Commutes Sentence for Former Associate Roger Stone

President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former associate Roger Stone on Friday. The former political adviser, Trump mentor and frequent SNL target was just days away from beginning his prison sentence after he was convicted on charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a statement on Trump's decision, according to Deadline. The statement read that "particularly in light of the egregious facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest, and trial, the president has determined to commute his sentence." The statement added that "Roger Stone has already suffered greatly," and "he was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case." It closed with "Roger Stone is now a free man!"

Stone had been sentenced to 40 months in prison back in February. The charges against him were brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team as part of the investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. The commuting comes just hours after a U.S. appeals court denied Stone's emergency request for a delay to the start of his term, where he argued that he would be at risk of catching coronavirus.

Trump has been a frequent critic of Stone's arrest and sentencing, going so far as to call it a "miscarriage of justice." among other things. It's also a decision that could carry significant potential risk for the president's re-election chances, as several polls indicate he's trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.