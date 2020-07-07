Donald Trump Cheated on SATs, Niece Mary Trump Claims in New Book

President Donald Trump's niece, Mary L. Trump, is publishing a tell-all memoir next week, with revelations about her uncle's personal life and implications about his character. Mary reveals that the president cheated on his SATs, according to an advance review by The New York Times. She also makes the case that he embraced "cheating as a way of life."

Mary's new book is titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. Among the many new tidbits about Trump included in its pages, there is a detailed anecdote about the president cheating on his college entrance exams. Mary alleges that Trump paid someone to take the SAT on his behalf and that the imposter got him an unearned high score on the exam. This fraudulence directly led to his acceptance at the Wharton business school, she claims.

Trump has often bragged about his time at Wharton, praising his alma mater as "the best school in the world," and his coursework as "super genius stuff." Mary's book could damage his already imperfect reputation as a businessman — a key to his reputation among his base. It could also implicate him in a crime that recently landed stars like Felicity Huffman behind bars.

Mary Trump has long been estranged from the president, and from much of the rest of her family. Her book will be the first tell-all memoir from within the Trump family to break ranks and criticize its members. It is expected to be published by Simon & Schuster, though the release has been delayed by the Trump family.

The president's younger brother, Robert S. Trump, has reportedly been leading the family's efforts to stop Mary's book from being published since last month. Robert argues that the book violates a confidentiality agreement that Mary signed almost two decades ago, during a dispute over Fred Trump, Sr.'s will. So far, however, these efforts have been in vain.

A New York judge has already refused to enjoin Simon & Schuster from releasing Mary's book, and soon they will rule on whether Trump herself is in violation of her confidentiality agreement. in the meantime, excerpts from her manuscript have been handed off to journalists, giving a sneak peek at Mary's account of the "darkness, dysfunction and brutality" of the Trump family.

According to Mary, her uncle "now threatens the world's health, economic security and social fabric." She describes various aspects of his "twisted behaviors," and says that he generally sees other people in "monetary terms." Other examples in her book include a story of Trump going to see a movie while his older brother died in the hospital, and accounts from other family members describing the president as a "narcissist" with "no principles."

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man is currently slated for release on Tuesday, July 14. It is available for preorder wherever books are sold.