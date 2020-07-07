Playboy Model Sara Jean Underwood Calls out Donald Trump Over Neil Young Song Usage

✖

Sara Jean Underwood has joined the calls against President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign's use of a classic Neil Young tune. The Playboy model took to Twitter on Friday to call out the president for closing his rally at Mt. Rushmore with "Rockin' in the Free World."

In the tweet, Underwood pointed out that despite its patriotic title, "Rockin' in the Free World" is a rather scathing account of life in the U.S. As Underwood put it, the anthemic rock balled is "actually about how completely f—ed up" the country is. She closed by calling the president a "vapid sack of stupidity" for playing the song as a means to amp up his crowd. Young, who became a U.S. citizen in January, has also condemned the use of the tune for Trump's rallies.

Did anyone notice the song @realDonaldTrump used to close tonight’s Mt. Rushmore rambling diatribe about the greatness of our country, was Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”, a song that’s actually about how completely fucked up the US is? What a vapid sack of stupidity 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Sara Jean Underwood (@SaraUnderwood) July 4, 2020

This latest incident isn't the first time Young has publicly spoken out against the president for using his songs. Back in February, the singer-songwriter called Trump "a disgrace" to the U.S., and singled out the use of "Rockin' in the Free World" specifically. "You are a disgrace to my country. Bragging about the US economy does not disguise the fact that the numbers today are what you inherited almost 4 years ago," Young wrote on his website. "Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable. Your policies, decisions and short term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis."

"Our first black president was a better man than you are," Young continued. "The United States of America, my country, is not a green on one of your branded golf courses that you can ride around on and damage so that other players cannot shoot straight. 'Keep on Rockin' in the Free World' is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies. Perhaps you could have been a bass player and played in a rock and roll band. That way you could be on stage at a rally every night in front of your fans, if you were any good." In closing, Young said to "remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you," adding, "me."