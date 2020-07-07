Melania Trump's Alexander McQueen Dress: Where to Buy It

✖

During President Donald Trump's Independence Day event in South Dakota near Mount Rushmore, First Lady Melania Trump wore an Alexander McQueen dress that got many people talking. Her choice of attire was at the center of attention not only because of the design but because of the lofty price tag, too. But, if you were curious about where to actually purchase the frock, look no further than Alexander McQueen's official website.

You can purchase the first lady's Alexander McQueen dress, which is named "Dancing Girls Asymmetric Midi Dress," directly on the fashion house's website. The dress retails for $3,840. According to Paper Magazine, the McQueen dress is a part of the brand's Spring 2020 collection and was based on designs created by students at Central Saint Martins in London. The outlet also noted that the garment was hand-embroidered and stitched on an ivory linen dress by the McQueen staff. Apparently, McQueen teams in London and Paris were provided with tables and looms so that everyone on staff could contribute to the design process.

Looks like Donald took his Sharpie to Melania's dress. pic.twitter.com/vafal1tjK4 — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) July 4, 2020

While the dress is high-fashion, it wasn't immune to jokes from users online, many of whom made the same joke about President Trump taking a Sharpie to the dress. The joke is in reference to the president's "Sharpie Gate" from last year when he used a Sharpie pen to draw on a Hurricane Dorian map to falsely show that Alabama was a part of the "cone of uncertainty." Of course, even though there were many who focused on Melania's choice of attire for the event, others were more concerned with what Trump had to say during it, as he took aim at a "left-wing cultural revolution" in a speech.

During his speech at Mount Rushmore, the president vowed to protect statues and monuments that have been under renewed scrutiny in light of the anti-racism protests going on in the country. He claimed that there is a "left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution" and that they want to "tear down every statue, symbol, and memory of our national heritage." He added, "Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we can no longer understand ourselves or America’s destiny."