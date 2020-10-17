Donald Trump Calls 'Today' Host Savannah Guthrie 'Crazy' in Aftermath of NBC Town Hall

✖

During a campaign stop in Florida on Friday, President Donald Trump opened up about his town hall with NBC News, which took place the night before. In particular, the president had some very choice words for Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, who moderated the town hall event in Miami on Thursday night. While he did not refer to her by name, he told the crowd that he was dealing with someone who was "crazy" during the event, per the Daily Mail. Following the town hall, Trump has been openly critical of Guthrie, who pressed him hard on a variety of topics including his COVID-19 testing, his taxes, and his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump and Biden were initially supposed to engage in the second presidential debate recently. However, after Trump's positive COVID-19 and differences between the two campaigns regarding a virtual format, they decided to go their separate routes. On Thursday, both Trump and Biden engaged in town hall events for NBC News and ABC News, respectively. NBC originally came under fire for scheduling the president's town hall on the same night and time as Biden's. Even so, many tuned in to see Trump answer a slew of questions from Guthrie and Florida voters. After his time at the event, the president didn't have anything kind to say about Guthrie, who kept the town hall on track by pressing Trump on issues that he has stayed mum on before.

"I had a lot of fun last night with that. That was a nice evening," the president reportedly said. "Had a nice, pleasurable evening as I had somebody going totally crazy last night. I understand it worked out very well last night that’s what the word is I suppose. Another evening in paradise, I call it." Guthrie wasn't the only journalist that he took issue with recently. Trump explained that he wasn't happy that Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, who moderated Biden's town hall, didn't ask the former vice president about his son Hunter's emails to Ukraine. He then went on to repeat a line of attack and claim from his lawyer Rudy Giuliani about Biden's family.

"I bet you Hunter is the middleman, like a vacuum cleaner. He follows his father around," Trump claimed. "What a disgrace. It's a crime family. You want to know something? It's a crime family. Hunter Biden is a middleman. These people are amazing, these middlemen. Hunter made no money until his father became vice president and now he's like a vacuum cleaner." He added, "It's an organized crime family."