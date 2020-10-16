Savannah Guthrie Pressing on Donald Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Draws out Strong Response From Social Media

Thursday night's NBC town hall with President Donald Trump saw the president tackling a number of hard-pressing topics, including everything from the QAnon conspiracy group to his debts and his reelection campaign. At one point during the night, Today host Savannah Guthrie, who moderated the event, pressed the president on his coronavirus diagnosis in a moment that drew plenty of reactions on Twitter.

The Thursday evening event, held in Miami at the same time ABC held a town hall with Joe Biden, saw Guthrie pushing the president on questions lingering around his COVID-19 diagnosis, including whether or not he had been tested on the day of the first presidential debate. The president had announced his diagnosis on Oct. 2, just days after the first debate. Asked by Guthrie, "did you test the day of the debate," Trump responded, "I don't know. I don't even remember. Guthrie, however, continued to press, asking if Trump took "a test the day of the debate." The president replied, "I probably did."

GUTHRIE: "You don’t know if you took a test the day of the debate?"

TRUMP: "Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t." pic.twitter.com/zfqtYQkzV1 — The Recount (@therecount) October 16, 2020

The moment, along with several other moments from the night, drew plenty of reactions on social media. Several viewers pointed out that Trump has long claimed he has a great memory, though who had somehow failed to remember something as important as a coronavirus test. Others simply took issue with the fact that Trump was again not being clear, while even more praised Guthrie for pushing the president on the topics brought up at the town hall.